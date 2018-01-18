Grammy Awards to Honor Victims of Gun Violence With Performance by Maren Morris, Eric Church, Brothers Osbourne

The Grammy Awards will honor the victims lost to gun violence and terrorism at various live music events with a special performance by three artists who appeared at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church and Maren Morris. During a shooting that took place at that festival, 51 people were killed and more than 500 injured.

“Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music. Sadly, that wasn’t always the case this past year,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “We believe it’s incredibly important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in these senseless tragedies and to remind musicians and music lovers alike that live music will continue to be a powerful force that unites us all.”

“In many ways, our show encapsulates the year in music,” said Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the Grammy Awards. Although that usually means a focus on achievement and excellence, sadly, last year was marred by a number of senseless tragedies that took place at live music events. We didn’t feel like we’d be doing our jobs if we didn’t reflect on these tremendous losses.”

The awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS. Previously announced performers include Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, P!nk, Ben Platt, Sam Smith, SZA, and U2.