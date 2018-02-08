Holy Ship! Founder Gary Richards Announces New Music Cruise ‘Friendship’

Gary Richards, founder of Holy Ship!, announced Thursday the launch of a new music cruise experience with “Friendship.” Presented by AMFAMFAMF, the four-night cruise, aboard the Celebrity Equinox ship, will set sail from Miami to two private island beach parties in Coco Cay, Bahamas from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15.

“There is a place where my friends and I go and we do fun things—the kind of fun things that build everlasting memories that I could never put a price on and I absolutely never could because these times are priceless and irreplaceable,” Richards said in a statement. “At the end when I look back and reminisce about these times I had and the experiences that molded me and watered me enough to grow, I’ll think about all the friends I’ve made along the way and how I am a part of their story and they are more than all my friends. They are all my family. That is FRIENDSHIP.”

Richards, who was named North American president of LiveStyle in September 2017 after five years at Live Nation, founded Holy Ship!, an annual electronic dance music festival held at sea, in 2012. He is one of the veteran players in the contemporary dance music scene, both as DJ Destructo and as the force behind the Hard Summer festival, with a career that stretches back to the early 1990s.

Friendship will announce the cruise’s acts and ticket information in the coming months.