G-Eazy ‘Grateful & Blessed to Be Free’ After Drug and Assault Arrest

Rapper G-Eazy, who was arrested for assault and cocaine possession in Sweden Thursday, posted a message on Instagram Sunday stating that he’s “Grateful & blessed to be free & safe.”

“Happy to be in Copenhagen tonight doing what I love most,” the post continues. “Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so f—ing grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as f— to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans. Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Love.”

The MC, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, was arrested after a post-gig party with friends, including Sean Kingston and Halsey, at a trendy nightclub in the Södermalm area of Stockholm. According to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, the incident that led to the arrest at Solidaritet club was a fight. He was released on Friday without bail — which is not required in Sweden — and ordered to pay around $9,000 in restitution to the victim of the incident, according to TMZ.

A witness told the newspaper that he saw a major scuffle break out involving G-Eazy and club security that got so bad they had to “pull him off the dance floor.”

Gillum’s girlfriend Halsey may have even been hit in the face in the chaos resulting from the skirmish inside the club, the newspaper report says, and a video purports to back up. In a clip taken outside the club after the rapper was detained by police was obtained by TMZ; Halsey can be heard complaining about being struck.