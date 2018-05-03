You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rapper G-Eazy Arrested in Sweden (Report)

According to local media, a fight broke out at a Stockholm club after which the star was found to be in possession of cocaine.

G-EazyBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 21 May 2017
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Rapper G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, was arrested for assault and cocaine possession in Stockholm in the early morning hours of Thursday (May 3), according to multiple reports.

The “I Mean It” rapper was partying late at night with friends, including Sean Kingston and Halsey, after a show and got himself into trouble at a trendy Södermalm area nightclub. According to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, the incident that led to the arrest at Solidaritet club was a fight.

A witness told the newspaper that he saw a major scuffle break out involving G-Eazy and club security that got so bad they had to “pull him off the dance floor.”

Gillum’s girlfriend Halsey may have even been hit in the face in the chaos resulting from the skirmish inside the club, the newspaper report says, and a video purports to back up. In a clip taken outside the club after the rapper was detained by police was obtained by TMZ; Halsey can be heard complaining about being struck.

The Bay Area rapper was arrested around 3 a.m. Thursday, and will be formally charged Friday, per Expressen.

“I have requested a U.S. citizen arrested on probable reasons suspected of violence against an official at a club in central Stockholm,” Carl Mellberg, prosecutor, told Expressen, who further added the arrest was warranted because the musician was American and may be a flight risk.

According to Dagens Nyheter newspaper, a court will rule on Friday if Gillum will remain in jail, or go free.

Reps for G-Eazy have not yet returned Variety’s requests for a comment.

