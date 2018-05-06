Goldenvoice Cancels FYF Fest

The 15th anniversary edition of FYF Fest, set to take place in Los Angeles in July, has been canceled, it was announced Sunday.

The fest was set to feature Janet Jackson, Florence + the Machine, and Future, but a statement posted to the FYF Fest website said Goldenvoice and parent company AEG “felt unable to present an experience on par with the expectations of our loyal fans and the Los Angeles music community this year.” Sources indicated that low ticket sales were a factor in the cancellation.

According to the statement, ticket purchasers will receive full refunds, including service fees. FYF added that they will work to schedule local shows featuring artists from 2018’s lineup.

Fans and industry observers had praised this year’s fest lineup for its diversity, particularly in light of male-heavy lineups for most of the summer’s music festivals. In addition to Jackson, Future, and FATM, My Bloody Valentine, Charlotte Gainsborough, the xx, and St. Vincent were scheduled to play.

Ticket sales began at the start of April, and though the fest still had two months left to sell tickets, evidently promoters decided it was too late to salvage it.

FYF Fest was founded by Sean Carlson in 2004 as a group of concerts in several Echo Park venues featuring two to three dozen punk-leaning bands and several comedians; over the past few years, it had grown into a formidable event, held in the city’s sprawling Exposition Park. Recent past performers included Kendrick Lamar, Carly Rae Jepsen, Father John Misty, Vince Staples, Ty Segall, Nine Inch Nails, Solange, FKA Twigs and more.

Read the full statement below:

After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel FYF Fest 2018.

Our team of many women and men have worked tirelessly on this event for many years but felt unable to present an experience on par with the expectations of our loyal fans and the Los Angeles music community this year.

We will be announcing some special local shows soon, featuring some of the amazing artists from the 2018 line up.

Ticket purchasers will automatically receive full refunds, including all service charges, beginning this Monday, May 7th, 2018. There is no action necessary on your end to receive a refund. You will receive an email notification from Festival Ticketing once your order is cancelled and refunded. Please allow 5 to 7 business days for the funds to appear in your bank account.

For any questions or concerns regarding your refund, please contact Ticket Purchase Support at support@festivalticketing.com or 855.278.6345. Ticket Purchase Support hours are Monday–Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm MST.

See the full alphabetical list of artists that were scheduled to play below.

