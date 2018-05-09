Frightened Rabbit Singer Scott Hutchison Reported Missing, Bandmates ‘Worried’

Scott Hutchison, lead singer of Scottish indie band Frightened Rabbit, has been reported missing and his bandmates say he “may be in a fragile state,” according to the BBC.

Hutchison, 36, has not been seen since he left a hotel near Edinburgh last Wednesday. His family has reported him missing and police in the city are requesting information on his whereabouts. He was last seen wearing “a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.”

The band tweeted this morning: “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.”

We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101). — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 9, 2018

Hutchison sent some “worrying” tweets the day before he disappeared.

“Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.” Shortly afterward he added: “I’m away now. Thanks.”

Inspector Graeme Dignan said, “We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward. If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately. I’d also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends or with police, to let us know he is alright.”

Hutchison is a founding member of the band, which completed a British tour last week (the photo above is from April 30) and is scheduled to begin another later this month, Frightened Rabbit formed in 2003 and has released five albums, its most recent being 2016’s “Painting of a Panic Attack” on Atlantic Records. The singer also released a solo album called “Owl John” in 2014.