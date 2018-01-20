Rapper Fredo Santana Dead at 27

Fredo SantanaLollapalooza Festival, Chicago, America - 03 Aug 2013
CREDIT: David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Chicago rapper Fredo Santana — born Derrick Coleman — has died at the age of 27, according to multiple media accounts. Family members told TMZ he died from a seizure.

The rapper, a cousin of Chief Keef, had been hospitalized recently for longstanding liver and kidney problems. He frequently spoke about using lean, which includes codeine and contributed to the 2007 death of influential Houston rapper Pimp C.

“Hopefully I can be the face to sho n—-s to slow down an we got our whole life ahead of us, f— being rock stars gettin high I got ptsd,” he wrote on Twitter last year.

Coleman and his cousin came up in Chicago’s hip-hop scene in the early 2010s and released nearly 10 mixtapes,
including “Fredo Kruger,” “It’s a Scary Site” and an album, “Trappin Ain’t Dead,” which featured Kendrick Lamar on the track “Jealous.” He made a cameo appearance in Drake’s video for for “Hold On, We’re Going Home.”

Rappers from Drake to Travis Scott paid tribute on Saturday morning. Lil B posted:

“Let one off in the air for fredo santana !! For life they cudnt stop that man SSR for life CHICAGO for life Chief Keef chop durk Reese Gino sd the whole Chicago what it do joe we living it up joe Chicago joe for life too fredo – Lil B”

😢😢😢 Rest In Peace Santana

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

