Frank Ocean Sues Producer Over Authorship of ‘Blonde’ Songs

Frank Ocean has accused his former producer, Om’Mas Keith, of wrongfully claiming authorship of songs on Ocean’s 2016 album “Blonde.”

In a copyright lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Ocean alleges that Keith submitted false registrations to ASCAP claiming to have co-written 11 songs on the album.

Keith served as a producer on Ocean’s first studio album, “Channel Orange.” Ocean’s attorneys contend that Keith orally agreed to the same deal for the second album, “Blonde,” whereby Keith would get a flat fee for producing, but would not receive co-writer credit. However, Ocean’s attorneys contend that Keith refused to sign a contract with those terms.

Ocean maintains that Keith had no hand in writing any of the songs on the album, but has repeatedly refused to sign agreements acknowledging that. According to Ocean, Keith has even refused to disclaim authorship of songs written by the Isley Brothers and Buddy Ross.

Keith did produce a half dozen songs on the album.

Ocean is seeking a declaration that Keith did not write any of the songs, as well as an injunction barring him from registering or licensing them.