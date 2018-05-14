Foo Fighters Announce Cal Jam 18 Lineup: Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Tenacious D, Greta Van Fleet, More

Foo Fighters will curate and headline another installment of their Cal Jam festival, with the 2018 edition costarring Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet and many more Dave Grohl-endorsed artists. The festival will feature more than 20 artists across four stages, October 5-6, 2018, again at the Glen Helen Regional Park and Amphitheater in San Bernardino, Calif. The festival is promoted by Live Nation; the full lineup to day appears below. (Read Variety’s review of last year’s festival here.)

One-day tickets cost $99 (plus taxes and fees), according to the announcement. Saturday ticket holders have the option to buy a Friday night ticket for $30 (plus taxes and fees). All camping packages include free entrance to the Friday night Party. Tickets and camping packages go on sale this Thursday, May 17th at 10AM PST.

The festival kicks off Friday night with Billy Idol, comedian Bridget Everett and Mexico City’s Mexrrissey, performing their set of Smiths and Morrissey cover songs in Spanish, among others.

Last year, the Foo Fighters’ epic Saturday set — in which Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Rick Astley, Dave Koz, Liam Gallagher and more joining the band onstage — kicked off their “Concrete and Gold” tour, and this year’s will be the tour’s final show in Southern California. They will have a tough act to follow, as Iggy Pop has reunited his stellar “Post Pop Depression” band, which features Queens of The Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, Dean Fertita and Troy Van Leeuwen and Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders.

The festival will also include a number of activities open to attendees: Campers will be treated to outdoor midnight movies and access to the water park, a Friday night comedy tent, free carnival rides, a Rock-N-Roll museum, pop up record shop and a wide variety of curated food trucks, traditional festival food, and, according to the announcement, “all sorts of delicious delicious cold beer.”

Friday, Oct. 5th

Billy Idol, Bridget Everett, Mexrrissey + More!

Saturday, Oct. 6th

Foo Fighters, Iggy Pop with Post Pop Depression, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet, Silversun Pickups, Manchester Orchestra, The Front Bottoms, Black Mountain, Deer Tick, Gang Of Youths, Slaves (UK), Giant In The Trees, Metz, Yungblud, Thunderpussy, Anna Von Hausswolff, Fea, Kingfish + More!