Florence and the Machine Releases New Single, Announces Album

For the first time since 2015, Florence and the Machine is back with new music.
The band released a new single, “Hunger,” on Thursday, accompanied by a music video, and announced that a new album is also on the way this summer. “High As Hope,” Florence and the Machine’s fourth studio album, will be released June 29 on Republic Records.
The 10-track record was entirely written by frontwoman Florence Welch, and marked her first time co-producing (alongside Emile Haynie) one of her band’s albums. She recorded the majority of “High As Hope” in solitude and later brought in collaborators Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr, Kelsey Lu and Jamie xx.
Florence and the Machine’s last album, “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful,” was the band’s first to hit No. 1 on the U.S. album chart. The “Dog Days Are Over” group was also recently featured on one of Elton John’s tribute albums and will headline both FYF Fest and Outside Lands music festival this summer. Watch the “Hunger” music video above.