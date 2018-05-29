Florence & the Machine Announce North American Tour Dates

CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Florence + the Machine, whose fourth studio album “High as Hope” is out June 29, have announced dates for a 23-city North American fall headlining tour. The tour, which is produced by Live Nation, launches August 5 in Montreal and including stops at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and New York’s Barclays Center, as well as Seattle, Portland, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago and more. Full dates appear below.

Support acts at various dates include St. Vincent, Kamasi Washington, Billie Eilish, Beth Ditto, Grizzly Bear, Perfume Genius and Wet.

Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. local time . American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select dates before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 29 at 12 p.m. local time, through Thursday, May 31 at 10 p.m. local time.

“High as Hope” was entirely written by frontwoman Florence Welch, and marked her first time co-producing (alongside Emile Haynie) one of her band’s albums. It features  contributions from Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr, Kelsey Lu and Jamie xx—is out June 29 on Republic Records. Watch the A.G. Rojas-directed video for first official single “Hunger” here.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE LIVE

August 5              Montreal, QC, Canada                        Osheaga^
August 9                   Lake Tahoe, NV                              Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*+

August 11               San Francisco, CA                             Outside Lands^

September 8       Vancouver, BC, Canada                       Skookum Festival^

September 10               Seattle, WA                                   KeyArena†

September 11              Portland, OR                                  Moda Center†

September 14         Salt Lake City, UT                              Maverik Center†

September 15               Denver, CO                                  Grandoozy Festival^

September 22            Las Vegas, NV                                  Life Is Beautiful^

September 23            San Diego, CA      Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University‡

September 25           Los Angeles, CA                                                                  Hollywood Bowl‡

September 29                Dallas, TX                                      The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory‡

September 30              Houston, TX                                    The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion‡

October 2                   Nashville, TN                                                                  Bridgestone Arena§

October 3                   Charlotte, NC                                                                      Spectrum Center§

October 5                Washington, D.C.                                                                     The Anthem**+

October 9                  New York, NY                                                                        Barclays Center

October 12                   Boston, MA                                                                                  TD Garden

October 13                 Uncasville, CT                                                             Mohegan Sun Arena††

October 14               Philadelphia, PA                                                             Wells Fargo Center††

October 16           Toronto, ON, Canada                                                          Air Canada Centre††

October 19                   Chicago, IL                                                                         United Center‡‡

October 20              Minneapolis, MN                                                                     Target Center‡‡

*with Wet

†with St. Vincent and Lizzo

‡with Kamasi Washington

  • with Billie Eilish

**with Beth Ditto

††with Grizzly Bear

‡‡with Perfume Genius

 

 

