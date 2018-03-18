Flight of the Conchords Postpone Tour Due to ‘Very Rock ‘N’ Roll Injury’

Flight of the Conchords — the folk-comedy duo comprised of Kiwis Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie — has been temporarily grounded.

The remainder of the group’s concert dates, planned for the U.K. and Ireland, have been postponed after McKenzie fell down a flight of stairs and broke two bones in his left hand. The band announced the news in a post to Instagram.

“Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury — falling down some stairs,” McKenzie wrote. “The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks.”

The Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords tour kicked off March 5 in Portsmouth, England and was set to continue through April 3 ending with a show in London. Specific rescheduling information hasn’t yet been announced.

It was announced in January that the duo is set to release a new hourlong comedy special on HBO in May.