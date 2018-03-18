You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Flight of the Conchords Postpone Tour Due to ‘Very Rock ‘N’ Roll Injury’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie of the Flight of the Conchords perform at the First Midwest Amphitheatre during the Funny or Die Presents The Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival, on in Tinley Park, ILFunny or Die Presents The Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival, Tinley Park, USA
CREDIT: Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP/REX

Flight of the Conchords — the folk-comedy duo comprised of Kiwis Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie — has been temporarily grounded.

The remainder of the group’s concert dates, planned for the U.K. and Ireland, have been postponed after McKenzie fell down a flight of stairs and broke two bones in his left hand. The band announced the news in a post to Instagram.

“Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury — falling down some stairs,” McKenzie wrote. “The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks.”

The Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords tour kicked off March 5 in Portsmouth, England and was set to continue through April 3 ending with a show in London. Specific rescheduling information hasn’t yet been announced.

It was announced in January that the duo is set to release a new hourlong comedy special on HBO in May.

More TV

  • THE F WORD WITH GORDON RAMSAY:

    FilMart: ViuTV Buys Factual Slate From All3media

    Flight of the Conchords — the folk-comedy duo comprised of Kiwis Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie — has been temporarily grounded. The remainder of the group’s concert dates, planned for the U.K. and Ireland, have been postponed after McKenzie fell down a flight of stairs and broke two bones in his left hand. The band […]

  • 'The Handmaid's Tale' Team Teases 'Gilead

    'The Handmaid's Tale' Team Teases 'Gilead is Within You' in Season 2

    Flight of the Conchords — the folk-comedy duo comprised of Kiwis Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie — has been temporarily grounded. The remainder of the group’s concert dates, planned for the U.K. and Ireland, have been postponed after McKenzie fell down a flight of stairs and broke two bones in his left hand. The band […]

  • Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie of

    Flight of the Conchords Postpone Tour Due to 'Very Rock 'N' Roll Injury'

    Flight of the Conchords — the folk-comedy duo comprised of Kiwis Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie — has been temporarily grounded. The remainder of the group’s concert dates, planned for the U.K. and Ireland, have been postponed after McKenzie fell down a flight of stairs and broke two bones in his left hand. The band […]

  • 'Will & Grace' Bosses Want a

    'Will & Grace' Bosses Want a 'Citizen Trump' Story in Season 2

    Flight of the Conchords — the folk-comedy duo comprised of Kiwis Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie — has been temporarily grounded. The remainder of the group’s concert dates, planned for the U.K. and Ireland, have been postponed after McKenzie fell down a flight of stairs and broke two bones in his left hand. The band […]

  • When you have as much talent

    NBC Renews 'Will & Grace' for Season 3, Adds to Season 2 Episode Order

    Flight of the Conchords — the folk-comedy duo comprised of Kiwis Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie — has been temporarily grounded. The remainder of the group’s concert dates, planned for the U.K. and Ireland, have been postponed after McKenzie fell down a flight of stairs and broke two bones in his left hand. The band […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad