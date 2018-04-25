Fleetwood Mac Announce Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac today announced an extensive North American tour that will cover more than 50 cities and carry them through until the spring of 2019. The group recently confirmed that singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham had left the band and will be replaced for the tour by singer-guitarist Neil Finn (of Crowded House and Split Enz fame) and former Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell. The tour is produced by Live Nation and launches Oct. 3 in Oklahoma, full dates appear below.

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public starting on Friday, May 4 at 10am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, April 30 at 10am through Thursday, May 3 at 10pm.

“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound,” said Mick Fleetwood.

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs,” said the group collectively. “Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

FLEETWOOD MAC 2018-19 TOUR DATES

*All dates, venues and cities below subject to change.