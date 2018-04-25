Fleetwood Mac Announce Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac today announced an extensive North American tour that will cover more than 50 cities and carry them through until the spring of 2019. The group recently confirmed that singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham had left the band and will be replaced for the tour by singer-guitarist Neil Finn (of Crowded House and Split Enz fame) and former Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell. The tour is produced by Live Nation and launches Oct. 3 in Oklahoma, full dates appear below.
Tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public starting on Friday, May 4 at 10am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, April 30 at 10am through Thursday, May 3 at 10pm.
“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound,” said Mick Fleetwood.
“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs,” said the group collectively. “Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”
FLEETWOOD MAC 2018-19 TOUR DATES
*All dates, venues and cities below subject to change.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|October 3, 2018
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|October 6, 2018
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|October 10, 2018
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center (on sale May 11)
|October 12, 2018
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|October 14, 2018
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|October 16, 2018
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|October 18, 2018
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|October 20, 2018
|St. Louis, MO
|Scottrade Center
|October 22, 2018
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|October 26, 2018
|Cleveland, OH
|Quicken Loans Arena
|October 28, 2018
|Milwaukee, WI
|Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
|October 30, 2018
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|November 1, 2018
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|November 3, 2018
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|November 5, 2018
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|November 7, 2018
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|November 10, 2018
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|November 12, 2018
|Calgary, AB
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|November 14, 2018
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|November 17, 2018
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|November 19, 2018
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|November 21, 2018
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center at San Jose
|November 23, 2018
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|November 25, 2018
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|November 28, 2018
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Arena
|November 30, 2018
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|December 3, 2018
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|December 6, 2018
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|December 8, 2018
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena
|December 11, 2018
|Inglewood, CA
|The Forum
|December 13, 2018
|Inglewood, CA
|The Forum
|February 5, 2019
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|February 7, 2019
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|February 9, 2019
|Austin, TX
|Frank Erwin Center
|February 13, 2019
|Birmingham, AL
|Legacy Arena at The BJCC
|February 16, 2019
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|February 18, 2019
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|February 20, 2019
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|BB&T Center
|February 22, 2019
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|February 24, 2019
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|February 27, 2019
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|March 3, 2019
|Atlanta, GA
|Philips Arena
|March 5, 2019
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|March 9, 2019
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Boardwalk Hall
|March 11, 2019
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden (on sale May 5)
|March 13, 2019
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center (on sale May 5)
|March 15, 2019
|Hartford, CT
|XL CENTER
|March 20, 2019
|Albany, NY
|Times Union Center
|March 24, 2019
|Baltimore, MD
|Royal Farms Arena
|March 26, 2019
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|March 31, 2019
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|April 5, 2019
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center