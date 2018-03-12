Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Signs With Britney Spears Manager Larry Rudolph (EXCLUSIVE)

Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke has signed as a solo artist with Maverick/ReignDeer Entertainment, home to Britney Spears, Pitbull, Aerosmith, and Steven Tyler, among others. Brooke will be represented by Larry Rudolph in partnership with William Bracey for management of her career in all areas. Rudolph also manages Fifth Harmony.

Rounding out Brooke’s solo team is attorney Gary Gilbert at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips and publicists Carleen Donovan and Elisa Kupelian at DPR.

Said Brooke in announcing the signing: “Larry is family. I can’t think of anyone I trust more to take care of me and my vision. I now have the best of both worlds with Larry at the helm of Fifth Harmony, and Larry in my personal career!”

Maverick was formed in 2014 under the Live Nation umbrella and also includes partner-managers Guy Oseary (Madonna, U2); The Blueprint Group (Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj); Wassim “Sal” Slaiby (The Weeknd, French Montana); Clarence Spalding (Jason Aldean); and Scott Rodger (Paul McCartney), among others.