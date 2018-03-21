Fifth Harmony 411: Who’s Handling the Girls During the Hiatus

Like any job change, leaving a group for a solo career is a process that requires a smart strategy and the right team. And when all four members of Fifth Harmony announced Monday morning that they’re essentially all going solo at the same time, they’ve provided a textbook example of how to do it right, at least so far. All four had firmed up their teams before the announcement — Ally Brooke had announced a new management deal just a week earlier — and all four already had released solo projects or guest appearances, particularly in the past few months. This is doubly impressive considering the group released an album in August and toured internationally behind it — although they held back from doing a major North American trek (perhaps in anticipation of the increased demand that One Direction saw on their pre-hiatus tour).

The group — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen and Lauren Jauregui – has been a quartet since the January 2016 departure of Camila Cabello, whose solo debut album and song, “Havana” both hit No. 1 on the charts (which maybe could have had some influence on the other Harmonists’ decision). And while three of the four will continue to be managed by Maverick’s Larry Rudolph (who also manages Britney Spears) among other similarities, no Harmonist has the same team.

With each girl striking out with the hopes for similar results, Variety takes a look at the teams each member is assembling as they embark on their separate journeys.

Ally Brooke

Management: Will Bracey/ Larry Rudolph at Maverick

Legal: Gary Gilbert at Manatt

Business Manager: Steves Rodriquez/Freemark Financial

Publicity: Donovan Public Relations

Release: “Perfect” with Topic

Dinah Jane Hansen

Management: Larry Rudolph/ Dan Dymtrow/ Tara Beikae at Maverick

Legal: Dina LaPolt/LaPolt Law

Business Manager: Steves Rodriquez/ Freemark Financial

Publicity: PMK

Single: “Boom Boom” with Daddy Yankee, RedOne and French Montana

Lauren Jauregui

Management: Larry Rudolph/ Dan Dymtrow/ Tara Beikae at Maverick

Legal: Dina LaPolt/LaPolt Law

Business Manager: Steves Rodriquez/Freemark Financial

Publicity: PMK

Singles: “Strangers” with Halsey; “All Night” with Steve Aoki

Normani Kordei

Management: Brandon Silverstein

Legal: Ed Shapiro at Rewed Smith

Publicity: BTPR

Business manager: Wayne Kammoto at DWA

Single: “Love Lies” with Khali