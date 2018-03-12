Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy, More to Headline Anti-Gun Violence Concert

Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, Lizzo and others will headline a concert that will support the March for Our Lives rallies and benefit Everytown for Gun Safety and Gabby Giffords’ Courage to Fight Gun Violence.

The show, taking place at the Anthem in Washington DC on March 23, will “amplify” stories from survivors of gun violence and students and alumni from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who organized the march after a mass shooter at their high school killed 17 people. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The concert was organized by Liana Huth of broadcasting company Entercom and Donna Westmoreland of concert promotion company I.M.P.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 14th at 10 a.m. through the Ticketfly website and in person at local venues the Anthem, 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion and Lincoln Theater.

“This is a time for action,” Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz said in a statement. “We need to support the Parkland teens, and kids across the country. We have their backs, and we must demand our lawmakers do more to end this gun violence crisis.”

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this and getting energized by these kids and other survivors who have been incredibly inspiring to me,” said G-Eazy.

“Music brings people together, fuels our energy, and offers us inspiration. It’s for those reasons music played such an important role in my recovery,” former Representative Gabrielle Giffords said in a statment. “I’m thrilled that the night before students take to the streets to march in communities across the country, this concert will provide an opportunity for us to gather and show support for the activism of young people and to encourage them to stay loud as they demand a safer future.”