Everclear Frontman Art Alexakis to Release First-Ever Solo Album

Some 25 years into his career as a recording artist, Art Alexakis — best-known as frontman and songwriter of the alt-rock outfit Everclear — is releasing his first solo album, expected later this year via The End Records/BMG.

Today (Feb. 28) he is launching a PledgeMusic campaign giving fans exclusive access to join him throughout the entire recording process and album release, along with different types of products, bundles, and experiences. He’ll be releasing all types of weekly updates, including behind the scenes footage from the studio, to give fans an inside look at everything that goes into making the record.

For several years Alexakis has been performing solo shows, dubbed “Songs and Stories,” where he plays stripped-down acoustic versions of songs from throughout his career while also telling tales and anecdotes about them. He plans to showcase new solo material at upcoming acoustic shows, but also is considering expanding on that concept with a larger band.

“For the most part, it’s going to be an acoustic singer-songwriter type of album,” says Alexakis. “There’s going to be banjo, and some keyboards, and some programming on it. Right now it has the feel of a very rough-sounding, almost Americana-type of feel, while underneath it I’m programming and really screwing with sounds. I’m letting it evolve as it goes, and that’s what’s so much fun about it. It’s not about making another Everclear record; it’s about doing something that’s just me. I’m pushing my ability and pushing the envelope, and having fun at the same time. I’ve always wanted to do something like this.”

Indeed, the singer says he’s refreshed by the freedom a purely solo effort offers. “I’m totally in the middle of ideas constantly,” he says. “I play six or seven times a day, and I’m always putting lyrics into my phone. My wife plays ukulele, and I’ll pick it up and write stuff on it. I’ve been teaching myself to play piano, and I’ve got a Wurlitzer in my studio. I’m literally coming up with 10 different ideas a day and I’m putting them all together. I’m really excited, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. This is 100% me.”

Alexakis plans to tour in support of the album; dates will be announced in the coming weeks.