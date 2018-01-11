You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eric Clapton Reveals He Is Going Deaf

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eric Clapton Deaf
CREDIT: Andrew Fosker/REX/Shutterstock

In a new interview with BBC Radio, Eric Clapton revealed he is going deaf.

On BBC Radio 2’s “Steve Wright in the Afternoon,” the musician said, “I’m still going to work, I’m doing a few gigs, I’m doing a show in Hyde Park in July. You know the only thing I’m concerned with now is being in my 70s and being able to be proficient.” 

“I mean, I’m going deaf, I’ve got Tinnitus, my hands just about work,” Clapton, 72, continued. “I mean, I’m hoping that people will come along and see me just because, well maybe more than, I’m a curiosity, you know what I mean. I know that is part of it, because it’s amazing to myself that I’m still here.”

Clapton appeared on the show to talk about his new documentary, “Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars,” which follows his life through narration by icons like BB King, Jimi Hendrix, and George Harrison. He said that the film was difficult for him to watch because “it goes on so long about the difficult part of my life.”

The guitarist added, “I think it’s important to see that it’s a happy ending. It’s like a redemption concept. If you’re gonna go and see it, be prepared for a heavy ride.”

Clapton isn’t the only musician who’s dealt with tinnitus. The Who’s Pete Townshend has also discussed his own problems with the condition and hearing loss.

More Music

  • The Four starring Charlie Walk, Meghan

    How Fox's 'The Four' Hopes to Find the New Big Music Act

    In a new interview with BBC Radio, Eric Clapton revealed he is going deaf. On BBC Radio 2’s “Steve Wright in the Afternoon,” the musician said, “I’m still going to work, I’m doing a few gigs, I’m doing a show in Hyde Park in July. You know the only thing I’m concerned with now is […]

  • Facebook Inks Deals With Kobalt, GMR,

    Facebook Inks Deals With Kobalt, GMR, SESAC's HFA-Rumblefish

    In a new interview with BBC Radio, Eric Clapton revealed he is going deaf. On BBC Radio 2’s “Steve Wright in the Afternoon,” the musician said, “I’m still going to work, I’m doing a few gigs, I’m doing a show in Hyde Park in July. You know the only thing I’m concerned with now is […]

  • Eric Clapton Deaf

    Eric Clapton Reveals He Is Going Deaf

    In a new interview with BBC Radio, Eric Clapton revealed he is going deaf. On BBC Radio 2’s “Steve Wright in the Afternoon,” the musician said, “I’m still going to work, I’m doing a few gigs, I’m doing a show in Hyde Park in July. You know the only thing I’m concerned with now is […]

  • Roger Lynch Pandora

    Pandora CEO Roger Lynch Wants to Create the Podcast Genome Project

    In a new interview with BBC Radio, Eric Clapton revealed he is going deaf. On BBC Radio 2’s “Steve Wright in the Afternoon,” the musician said, “I’m still going to work, I’m doing a few gigs, I’m doing a show in Hyde Park in July. You know the only thing I’m concerned with now is […]

  • Seal Accuses Oprah of Knowing About

    Seal Accuses Oprah of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Misconduct

    In a new interview with BBC Radio, Eric Clapton revealed he is going deaf. On BBC Radio 2’s “Steve Wright in the Afternoon,” the musician said, “I’m still going to work, I’m doing a few gigs, I’m doing a show in Hyde Park in July. You know the only thing I’m concerned with now is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad