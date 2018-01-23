Epic Records Names Rick Sackheim Exec VP

Rick Sackheim has officially joined Epic Records as executive vice president. The veteran promotion exec arrives at the Sony Music label from Def Jam Records (and previously Island Def Jam), where he worked for 12 years, rising to EVP of promotion in 2014.

At Epic, the Los Angeles-based Sackheim reports to president Sylvia Rhone and is tasked with overseeing all aspects of the label’s promotion initiatives.

Said Rhone of Sackheim’s appointment: “I’ve always admired Rick’s work. He’s the consummate label executive and music mind. His breadth of knowledge encompasses not only promotion, but an understanding of what makes the business tick. He’s proven himself to be a visionary time and time again. He’s an amazing addition to the senior executive team and will undoubtedly foster the evolution and future growth of Epic Records.”

“It is a true honor to work for the legendary Sylvia Rhone,” added Sackheim. “Epic Records has rich history of amazing artists and has become a real home for music within the Sony family. I look forward in working with Sylvia to continue driving our music, artistry and label to the next level!”

The Epic Records roster lit up radio and streaming in 2017 as hits by DJ Khaled, Future, French Montana and Travis Scott all reached the upper reaches of the pop charts. This week, Epic artist Camila Cabello has the No. 1 album in the country, according to BuzzAngle Music, as well as the top song with “Havana.”

Sackheim’s hiring signals increasing stability in the company’s senior management ranks which saw some turbulence following the May 2017 exit of former chairman Antonio L.A. Reid.

Sackheim has previously held promotion positions at Restless, Arista Records and Jive Records, prior to his arrival at IDJ.