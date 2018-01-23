Epic Records Names Ezekiel Lewis EVP of A&R

Epic Records has appointed Ezekiel “Zeke” Lewis Executive Vice President of A&R. Based in Los Angeles, Lewis reports directly to Sylvia Rhone, president of the Epic Records label.

Lewis is a Grammy-winning songwriter with a background in publishing, production and A&R. He is tasked with A&R duties of select Epic artists. The Epic roster includes DJ Khaled, Future, Meghan Trainor, Camila Cabello and French Montana, among others.

Said Rhone in announcing his appointment: “Zeke stands out as the type of rare talent who can write songs, engineer and drive the business behind them! He’s a creative force of nature behind countless game-changing hits. That level of creativity is something we revere immensely. I’ve been a fan of his for a very long time, and it’s amazing to welcome him to the family. I know he’ll be integral to the next era of Epic Records.”

Lewis arrives from Universal Music Group/Motown, where he was a senior vice president. Among his credits at UMG were records by Migos and Lil Yachty, T.I., and Rich Homie Quan.

A musician since his teens, Lewis was signed David Foster’s 143 Records. He also helped develop hit artist Trey Songz. In Atlanta, Lewis founded the songwriter/producer collective known as The Clutch that was responsible for hits by Omarion, Ciara, Britney Spears, Timbaland, Bryan-Michael Cox, Tricky Stewart, and many others. Lewis’ credits also include songs for Justin Bieber.