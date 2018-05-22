Epic Records Names Dontay Thompson SVP, Rhythm/Crossover Promotion

Some five months after the arrival of EVP Rick Sackheim at Epic Records, the label’s promotion team continues to take shape. The latest hire: Dontay Thompson, who comes in as senior VP, Rhythm/Crossover Promotion, and will report to Sackheim.

Epic artists currently impacting Rhythmic include Camila Cabello (“Never Be the Same”), Hoodcelebrityy (“Walking Trophy”) and A.Chal (“Love N Hennessy”).

Said Sackheim in announcing the appointment: “Dontay is a widely respected seasoned veteran who has never lost his enthusiasm for the Rhythm/Crossover space. His wealth of experience and team building skills enable him to thread the big picture with a hands-on promotional rapport that will translate into long term success stories for our artists. The entire company joins me in welcoming Dontay to the Epic family.”

“It’s such an amazing opportunity and a dream come true to work with Sylvia Rhone, Rick Sackheim, and Epic’s amazing roster of artists,” added Thompson. “It’s an honor for me to become part of a label of real music people and a vibrant senior management team who under Sylvia’s leadership continue to raise the bar of accomplishment every day. I look forward to further solidifying this great promotion staff and return to Los Angeles ready to help take Epic to even greater heights.”

A former radio personality and music director, Thompson was most recently a senior promotion executive at Entertainment One, where he spent the last seven years supervising the radio staff across multiple formats. Prior to that SVP position, he served as VP of Promotion at Bad Boy Entertainment. Thompson also did a three-year tour in trade magazines, as Rhythmic Editor at the now defunct Radio & Records.