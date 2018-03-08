You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eminem, Kehlani, N.E.R.D, G-Eazy Added to iHeartRadio Awards Lineup

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

iHeartMedia announced today that Eminem featuring Kehlani, plus N.E.R.D and G-Eazy will join previously announced performers Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled, the show airs live on Sunday, March 11 on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Forum in Los Angeles; they will also air simultaneously on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

Award presenters for the March 11 telecast include Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shaun White, Bebe Rexha, Dustin Lynch, Halsey, Marshmello, Method Man, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, The Chainsmokers and more.

In addition, the show will also feature guest appearances from 5SOS, Brad Goreski, Chris Harrison from “The Bachelor,” Olympic medalist Chris Mazdzer, Cody Simpson, Drake Bell, Jackie Cruz from “Orange Is the New Black,” Lisa LoebNe-Yo, Serayah McNeill from “Empire,” and Troye Sivan.

At this year’s awards, Taylor Swift will exclusively world premiere the music video for her new single, “Delicate.” In addition iHeartRadio will honor Chance The Rapper with the 2018 iHeartRadio Innovator Award; Bon Jovi will receive the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award; and L’Oréal Paris and iHeartRadio will also present Camila Cabello with the first-ever Fangirls Award.

Nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on January 10. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato and The Chainsmokers.

More Music

  • Eminem, Kehlani, N.E.R.D, G-Eazy Added to IHeartRadio

    Eminem, Kehlani, N.E.R.D, G-Eazy Added to iHeartRadio Awards Lineup

    iHeartMedia announced today that Eminem featuring Kehlani, plus N.E.R.D and G-Eazy will join previously announced performers Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled, the show airs live on Sunday, March 11 on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 […]

  • Rick Ross

    Rick Ross Shares First Photo After Health Scare: 'Ain't Nothing Like Home'

    iHeartMedia announced today that Eminem featuring Kehlani, plus N.E.R.D and G-Eazy will join previously announced performers Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled, the show airs live on Sunday, March 11 on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 […]

  • Hayley Williams of Paramore

    Paramore Announce Summer Tour Dates

    iHeartMedia announced today that Eminem featuring Kehlani, plus N.E.R.D and G-Eazy will join previously announced performers Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled, the show airs live on Sunday, March 11 on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 […]

  • Selina Music Summit Serves Up a

    Selina Music Summit Serves Up a Bounty of Undiscovered Colombian Alternative Music

    iHeartMedia announced today that Eminem featuring Kehlani, plus N.E.R.D and G-Eazy will join previously announced performers Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled, the show airs live on Sunday, March 11 on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 […]

  • Kobalt Invests $150 Million in its

    Kobalt Invests $150 Million in its AWAL Recorded-Music Operation

    iHeartMedia announced today that Eminem featuring Kehlani, plus N.E.R.D and G-Eazy will join previously announced performers Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled, the show airs live on Sunday, March 11 on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 […]

  • Axl Rose Calls Apple's Tim Cook

    Axl Rose Says Apple's Tim Cook Is the 'Donald Trump of the Music Industry'

    iHeartMedia announced today that Eminem featuring Kehlani, plus N.E.R.D and G-Eazy will join previously announced performers Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled, the show airs live on Sunday, March 11 on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad