Eminem, Kehlani, N.E.R.D, G-Eazy Added to iHeartRadio Awards Lineup

iHeartMedia announced today that Eminem featuring Kehlani, plus N.E.R.D and G-Eazy will join previously announced performers Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled, the show airs live on Sunday, March 11 on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Forum in Los Angeles; they will also air simultaneously on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

Award presenters for the March 11 telecast include Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shaun White, Bebe Rexha, Dustin Lynch, Halsey, Marshmello, Method Man, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, The Chainsmokers and more.

In addition, the show will also feature guest appearances from 5SOS, Brad Goreski, Chris Harrison from “The Bachelor,” Olympic medalist Chris Mazdzer, Cody Simpson, Drake Bell, Jackie Cruz from “Orange Is the New Black,” Lisa LoebNe-Yo, Serayah McNeill from “Empire,” and Troye Sivan.

At this year’s awards, Taylor Swift will exclusively world premiere the music video for her new single, “Delicate.” In addition iHeartRadio will honor Chance The Rapper with the 2018 iHeartRadio Innovator Award; Bon Jovi will receive the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award; and L’Oréal Paris and iHeartRadio will also present Camila Cabello with the first-ever Fangirls Award.

Nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on January 10. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato and The Chainsmokers.