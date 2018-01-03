Eminem, Jack White to Headline 2018 Governors Ball Festival

Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline the 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York, Founders Entertainment announced today. The eighth edition of the festival will take place from Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3, again on Randall’s Island Park. Featuring performances include Eminem’s first headlining show in New York since 2010, Jack White, Travis Scott, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Halsey, N.E.R.D. (also in their first New York show since 2010), Khalid, the worldwide debut of Silk City (a new project from Diplo and Mark Ronson), The Gaslight Anthem performing their “‘59 Sound” album, Chvrches, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert and many more listed below. There is also a second-billed act to be revealed later.
Three-day general admission and VIP tickets are available at GovBall.com at a special “Announce Day” price until 11:59:59 PM EST; regular pricing begins January 4 at 12:00 AM EST.
Multiple food and drink options will be available on site, along with lawn games, mini golf, street art and more. According to a press release, Founders says the festival brought $62.4 million to the city’s economy, bringing its four-year total to more than $185 million. The 2017 festival featured Tool, Chance the Rapper, Childish Gambino, Lorde and several dozen others.
Governors Ball 2018 lineup, minus one act TBD:
Eminem
Jack White
Travis Scott
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Halsey
N.E.R.D.
Khalid
Chvrches
The Gaslight Anthem (Performing “The ‘59 Sound”)
Post Malone
Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)
Lil Uzi Vert
Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley
Cut Copy
Sylvan Esso
Galantis
The Glitch Mob
Maggie Rogers
Dirty Projectors
Russ
Manchester Orchestra
6LACK
DRAM
Margo Price
2 Chainz
Japandroids
Kelela
Vic Mensa
Third Eye Blind
Tash Sultana
Brockhampton
Aminé
LANY
Kali Uchis
Alvvays
GoldLink
The Menzingers
Flight Facilities
Wolf Alice
Jay Electronica
Belly
Moses Sumney
AURORA
The Struts
Quinn XCII
Billie Eilish
Middle Kids
Loyle Carner
POND
Two Feet
Knox Fortune
Sir Sly
Westside Gunn & Conway
Alice Merton
A$AP Twelvyy
berhana
Cuco
Slaves (UK)
The Spencer Lee Band
Confidence Man
Lophiile
Mikky Ekko
Lou The Human
The Regrettes