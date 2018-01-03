Eminem, Jack White to Headline 2018 Governors Ball Festival

Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline the 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York, Founders Entertainment announced today. The eighth edition of the festival will take place from Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3, again on Randall’s Island Park. Featuring performances include Eminem’s first headlining show in New York since 2010, Jack White, Travis Scott, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Halsey, N.E.R.D. (also in their first New York show since 2010), Khalid, the worldwide debut of Silk City (a new project from Diplo and Mark Ronson), The Gaslight Anthem performing their “‘59 Sound” album, Chvrches, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert and many more listed below. There is also a second-billed act to be revealed later.

Three-day general admission and VIP tickets are available at GovBall.com at a special “Announce Day” price until 11:59:59 PM EST; regular pricing begins January 4 at 12:00 AM EST.

Multiple food and drink options will be available on site, along with lawn games, mini golf, street art and more. According to a press release, Founders says the festival brought $62.4 million to the city’s economy, bringing its four-year total to more than $185 million. The 2017 festival featured Tool, Chance the Rapper, Childish Gambino, Lorde and several dozen others.

Governors Ball 2018 lineup, minus one act TBD:

Eminem

Jack White

Travis Scott

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Halsey

N.E.R.D.

Khalid

Chvrches

The Gaslight Anthem (Performing “The ‘59 Sound”)

Post Malone

Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)

Lil Uzi Vert

Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley

Cut Copy

Sylvan Esso

Galantis

The Glitch Mob

Maggie Rogers

Dirty Projectors

Russ

Manchester Orchestra

6LACK

DRAM

Margo Price

2 Chainz

Japandroids

Kelela

Vic Mensa

Third Eye Blind

Tash Sultana

Brockhampton

Aminé

LANY

Kali Uchis

Alvvays

GoldLink

The Menzingers

Flight Facilities

Wolf Alice

Jay Electronica

Belly

Moses Sumney

AURORA

The Struts

Quinn XCII

Billie Eilish

Middle Kids

Loyle Carner

POND

Two Feet

Knox Fortune

Sir Sly

Westside Gunn & Conway

Alice Merton

A$AP Twelvyy

berhana

Cuco

Slaves (UK)

The Spencer Lee Band

Confidence Man

Lophiile

Mikky Ekko

Lou The Human

The Regrettes