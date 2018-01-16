Eminem, Childish Gambino, More to Headline Intimate Citi Sound Vault Concerts During Grammy Week

Citi and Live Nation announced today that their “Citi Sound Vault” series will again host exclusive concerts for Citi cardmembers during Grammy week. Eminem, Childish Gambino, Thirty Seconds to Mars, The National and Dave Matthews (with his longtime guitarist Tim Reynolds) will each headline concerts at New York’s Irving Plaza during Grammy Week, from Jan. 24-28. The full schedule is below.

In addition, the series will present the annual The Roots Jam Sessions, a Grammy Week tradition, wherein the band performs with a series of guests. This year’s edition of the invite-only event will take place from Jan. 24-27 at the Gramercy Theater in New York. A limited allotment of tickets will be available for Citi cardmembers.

Starting today at 10 a.m. ET and through Jan. 17, Citi cardmembers can register at citiprivatepass.com/citisoundvault to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase via Verified Fan. Only fans who have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets.

A full schedule of events for Citi Sound Vault at Irving Plaza:

January 24: Thirty Seconds to Mars

January 25: The National

January 26: Eminem

January 27: Childish Gambino

January 28: Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

“Delivering extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experiences is a commitment we’ve made to our cardmembers and we’re thrilled to once again put them front and center with major artists as part of Citi Sound Vault,” said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer CMO, Citi. “Citi Sound Vault is the type of brand program we love to conceptualize for our partners, because it delivers instrumental value to the brand and at the same time provides a treasured experience for the artist and fan,” said Darin Wolf, Executive Vice President, Live Nation.

In the past Citi Sound Vault has hosted concerts featuring Sting, the Chainsmokers, Mumford & Sons, Luke Bryan, Eddie Vedder, Beck and Metallica.