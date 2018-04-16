Eminem Brings Out Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, More for Hit-Filled Coachella Set (Watch)

As the closing headliner of the Coachella 2018 festival, Eminem had a tough act to follow after Beyonce’s world-beating two-hour set on Saturday night, and he rallied an all-star team to join him on some of the biggest hits of his career: Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Bebe Rexha, Skylar Grey and Kehlani all joined the MC at various points during the set.

But the setlist didn’t just focus on his own hits: Dre performed his own “Still D.R.E.,” Snoop Dogg’s “Nothin’ but a G Thang” and nodded back to his own headlining set at the festival — where he was sort-of joined by a hologram of Tupac — by covering his 1996 tag-team with Pac, “California Love.” 50 Cent teamed up for a medley of “In Da Club” and “My Life,” while longtime collaborator Grey joined in on “Stan,” “Walk on Water” and “Love the Way You Lie.”

Variety will have a full report on the Coachella Day 3 shortly.

Eminem’s setlist:

Medicine Man

‘Till I Collapse

Square Dance

3 a.m.

Kill You

Sing for the Moment

White America

Rap God

Soldier

Just Don’t Give a Fuck

Criminal

Chloraseptic

The Way I Am

Walk on Water (with Skylar Grey)

Stan (with Skylar Grey)

Love the Way You Lie (with Skylar Grey)

Nowhere Fast (with Kehlani)

Inpatiently Waiting/My Life/ In Da Club (with 50 Cent)

River

My Name Is

The Real Slim Shady

Still D.R.E. (Dr. Dre cover – with Dr. Dre)

Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang (Dr. Dre cover – with Dr. Dre)

California Love (2Pac cover – with Dr. Dre)

Forgot About Dre (Dr. Dre cover – with Dr. Dre)

Not Afraid

Lose Yourself