Elton John Announces Retirement From Touring After Almost 50 Years

Music legend Elton John has announced his retirement from touring at a press conference on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old singer said he would go on one final 300-date world tour before calling it quits.

His “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will run for three years beginning on Sept. 8 in Allentown, Penn.

“Performing live fuels me, and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” John said in a statement. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

On Tuesday, John teased the press conference and announcement on his Twitter page, writing things like “You’ll finally see where the future lies… ,” “the road awaits, a journey begins…,” and “a wrinkle in time. Past meets present. A taste of things to come at the # EltonEvent today.”

John, who has been touring since 1969, is one of the most successful musicians and created hits like “Rocket Man,” appeared on soundtracks for “The Lion King,” and sold over 300 million albums worldwide. His 1997 tribute to Princess Diana of “Candle in the Wind” is one of the highest selling singles of all time, second only to Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas.”

John’s tours are known for his high production value and extravagant costumes. The musician first talked about the possibility of retiring from touring in March 2017 after he was hospitalized with a potentially deadly bacterial infection, and said although his retirement would allow him to spend more time with his family he would not be leaving music altogether.

The retirement from touring will not affect his current Las Vegas residency, which will continue until its scheduled end on May 19.