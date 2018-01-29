Elton John and Miley Cyrus Perform ‘Tiny Dancer’ at 2018 Grammy Awards

Sir Elton John took to the stage with Miley Cyrus to perform “Tiny Dancer” during the 2018 Grammy awards.

John had a white rose on the piano as a nod to the Time’s Up movement, in line with artists who donned flowers on the carpet.

John is set to receive the President’s Merit Award from the Recording Academy during a tribute concert on Jan. 30. The “Elton John: I’m Still Standing” concert will also feature performances by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Sam Smith, Keith Urban, Cyrus, Kesha, Miranda Lambert, and John Legend.

During a recent live-streamed press conference, the musician announced that he was retiring from touring after 50 years, citing his prior health scares and a desire to spend more time with his family to watch his sons grow up. His three-year, 300-plus show “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” will begin in Allentown, Penn. on Sept. 8 and will travel across the globe before concluding in 2021.