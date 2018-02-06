You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elton John Announces More ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour Dates

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elton John Retiring from Touring
CREDIT: OLIVER LANG/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

After selling out the first 60 dates of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” live-retirement tour, Elton John has added a dozen North American concerts.  Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning February 16 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, February 8 at 10am local time through Monday, February 12 at 10pm local time.  A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, February 8 at 10am local time. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour presale is powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan (Ticketmaster’s fan-first technology, built to help artists combat ticket bots and get tickets into the hands of fans that intend to go to the event).

The singer was honored at the Grammy Awards via a duet with Miley Cyrus of his 1971 song “Tiny Dancer,” and again two days later at the taping of the all-star TV special “I’m Still Standing: A Grammy Salute,” which airs in April. He is finishing up a Las Vegas residency that ends in May, then launches the farewell tour on September 8 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The announcement notes: “In the course of his three-year FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD worldwide tour, Elton John plans to visit North America multiple times. Please visit EltonJohn.com often for new concert announcements.”

Related

October 09, 2018        Long Island, NY           NYCB LIVE/home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

November 06, 2018    Boston, MA                   TD Garden – 2nd show added

February 15, 2019       Rosemont, IL               Allstate Arena

February 16, 2019       Rosemont, IL               Allstate Arena

February 21, 2019       Minneapolis, MN         Target Center

February 22, 2019       Minneapolis, MN         Target Center

March 02, 2019           Newark, NJ                  Prudential Center

March 09, 2019           Brooklyn, NY                Barclays Center – 2nd show added

March 12, 2019           Raleigh, NC                  PNC Arena

March 13, 2019           Columbia, SC               Colonial Life Arena

March 15, 2019           Jacksonville, FL           Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

March 16, 2019           Sunrise, FL                   BB&T Center – 2nd show added

 

 

 

More Music

  • Elton John Retiring from Touring

    Elton John Announces More ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour Dates

    After selling out the first 60 dates of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” live-retirement tour, Elton John has added a dozen North American concerts.  Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning February 16 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com. American Express Card Members can […]

  • LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28:

    Steven Tyler, Alice Cooper Look Back: 'We Spend Our Youth Destroying; It’s Time to Build'

    After selling out the first 60 dates of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” live-retirement tour, Elton John has added a dozen North American concerts.  Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning February 16 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com. American Express Card Members can […]

  • Maverick Appoints Alisann Blood SVP of

    Maverick Appoints Alisann Blood Senior VP of Brand Partnerships

    After selling out the first 60 dates of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” live-retirement tour, Elton John has added a dozen North American concerts.  Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning February 16 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com. American Express Card Members can […]

  • David Gerbitz

    Pandora Promotes David Gerbitz to Chief Operating Officer

    After selling out the first 60 dates of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” live-retirement tour, Elton John has added a dozen North American concerts.  Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning February 16 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com. American Express Card Members can […]

  • Willie Nelson

    Willie Nelson Cancels February Tour Dates

    After selling out the first 60 dates of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” live-retirement tour, Elton John has added a dozen North American concerts.  Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning February 16 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com. American Express Card Members can […]

  • Paramore

    Watch Paramore Spoof Vintage Morning TV in New Music Video

    After selling out the first 60 dates of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” live-retirement tour, Elton John has added a dozen North American concerts.  Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning February 16 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com. American Express Card Members can […]

  • Apple Music Names Alex Gale Head

    Apple Music Names Veteran Music Journalist Alex Gale Head of Editorial

    After selling out the first 60 dates of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” live-retirement tour, Elton John has added a dozen North American concerts.  Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning February 16 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com. American Express Card Members can […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad