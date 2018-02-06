Elton John Announces More ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour Dates

After selling out the first 60 dates of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” live-retirement tour, Elton John has added a dozen North American concerts. Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning February 16 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, February 8 at 10am local time through Monday, February 12 at 10pm local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, February 8 at 10am local time. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour presale is powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan (Ticketmaster’s fan-first technology, built to help artists combat ticket bots and get tickets into the hands of fans that intend to go to the event).

The singer was honored at the Grammy Awards via a duet with Miley Cyrus of his 1971 song “Tiny Dancer,” and again two days later at the taping of the all-star TV special “I’m Still Standing: A Grammy Salute,” which airs in April. He is finishing up a Las Vegas residency that ends in May, then launches the farewell tour on September 8 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The announcement notes: “In the course of his three-year FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD worldwide tour, Elton John plans to visit North America multiple times. Please visit EltonJohn.com often for new concert announcements.”

October 09, 2018 Long Island, NY NYCB LIVE/home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

November 06, 2018 Boston, MA TD Garden – 2nd show added

February 15, 2019 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

February 16, 2019 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

February 21, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

February 22, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

March 02, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

March 09, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center – 2nd show added

March 12, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

March 13, 2019 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

March 15, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

March 16, 2019 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center – 2nd show added