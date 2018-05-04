Elle King Signs With Red Light Management

Singer and songwriter Elle King has signed with Red Light Management’s Mary Hilliard Harrington, Variety has confirmed, following a report in Hits. She was previously represented by Career Artist Management (CAM), which was founded by Jordan Feldstein, who died in December 2017.

In March, Variety reported that the CAM roster had splintered, with King, Miguel and Robin Thicke heading to Roc Nation, which had a partnership with CAM (since dissolved), and Maroon 5 joining a newly structured firm run by Adam Levine, Irving Azoff and longtime Feldstein deputy Adam Harrison.

King had been represented by Chris Knight at CAM and later Roc Nation, but, according to a source, it ultimately wasn’t a good fit.

Harrington, a Nashville veteran who ran the public relations firm The GreenRoom until 2015 when she joined Red Light full-time, represents Dierks Bentley. Red Light, which has offices in Nashville, Charlottesville, Seattle, Los Angeles and New York, is home to such acts as Dave Matthews Band, Lady Antebellum, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris and Sam Hunt, among many others.

King is signed to RCA and booked by Paradigm. Her debut album, “Love Stuff,” released in 2015, yielded the Top 10 hit “Ex’s & Oh’s” and has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Her much-anticipated follow-up is due out this year.