Ed Sheeran Splits With Elton John’s Rocket Music

Ed Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp has left Elton John’s Rocket Music, more than a decade after joining the company and three years into a joint venture.

The split is apparently an amicable one: A press release from John’s rep reads: “Elton and Rocket Music bid a fond farewell to Ed Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp after a three-year joint venture as he takes his management company independent.”

Camp began working with Rocket in 2007, signed Sheeran to the company in 2011 and then launched a joint venture to operate his own Grumpy Old Management from within Rocket Music in 2015.

In a statement, Camp said: “Rocket was a great home to me for 10 years, with invaluable support and care from Elton and everyone there, which I will always be grateful for.”

John added: “After many incredible years of working together I would like to wish a heartfelt and fond farewell to Ed, Stuart and his team, with whom we have shared some amazing moments over nearly a decade long relationship. It has been a very rewarding and exciting experience supporting them through their fantastic journey. We are immensely proud of all our achievements together and look forward to seeing Stu’s company and Ed’s success go from strength to strength.”

Less than two weeks ago, Sheeran attended a special Grammy Tribute concert dedicated to John, although he did not attend the awards themselves, where he won two: Best Pop Vocal Album (for 2017’s “Divide”) and Best Pop Solo Performance (for the album’s single “Shape of You”).

Last year, John spoke at length with Rolling Stone about Sheeran and their friendship and working relationship. “The thing I love about Ed is he’s always asking for advice,” John said. “For example, when the first album, ‘Plus,’ came out, he phoned me up and said, ‘Listen, the record company wants me to go and make another album straight away. But I’ve been offered an 88-date tour with Taylor Swift. What do I do?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s a no-brainer. You do the Taylor Swift Tour because, A) it’s not particularly your audience, B) she’s a friend of yours. You’ll be playing to half-empty audiences coming in. But it’ll be the most incredible experience for you. It’ll give you everything you need when you make it further on really big.

“He reminds me of me when I first started out; his enthusiasm and his love,” John continued. “He’s always doing something, whether he’s writing his own stuff or he’s writing with other people. And that’s how I remember myself being in 1970 when I first came to America. It was just all systems go. Nothing was impossible. You’re working on adrenaline and [the] sheer fact that you’re a success. I mean, he started out playing people’s living rooms, busking, doing all that. So he’s paid his dues. And just the fact that he’s got the balls to go and do that in front of 90,000 people – that takes a lot of balls.”