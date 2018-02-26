Ed Sheeran Named Best-Selling Global Recording Artist of 2017

Ed Sheeran has been named the world’s best-selling recording artist of 2017 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, the global music-industry trade organization. Sheeran’s success was driven by his third studio album “Divide” and its singles, which include “Shape of You,” “Castle on the Hill” and “Perfect.”

Drake, who won the honor in 2016, is second on the list while Taylor Swift is third; the top 10 appears below.

According to an IFPI press release, “Divide,” released in March of 2017, was the global best-selling album of last year and has been certified multi-platinum in 36 markets, while “Shape of You” was the best-selling single globally and has been certified as multi-platinum in 32 markets. It marks the first time that the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year has had both the best-selling album and single of the year.

The IFPI chart, which the company says is independently verified, includes sales of albums across digital, CD and vinyl formats; singles, both downloaded and physical; and on-demand audio streams across the calendar year. The chart includes all the music of each artist featured, not just one track or album. It uses album equivalent units to combine measurements of downloads, physical sales and streams.

Ed Sheeran is the fifth recipient of the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award; previous recipients are One Direction (2013), Taylor Swift (2014), Adele (2015) and Drake (2016).

Max Lousada, CEO of Recorded Music for Warner Music Group & Chairman and CEO of Warner Music UK, says: “Being crowned the biggest star in the world, with the biggest song and biggest album, is the result of years of ambition, creativity, and hard work on a global scale. Congrats also to Stuart Camp, the Atlantic teams in the UK and US, and everyone at Warner who contributed to Ed’s amazing success story.”

IFPI chief executive, Frances Moore, concludes: “It’s wonderful to be able to announce Ed Sheeran as the IFPI Global Recording Artist 2017. The success Ed has achieved is astonishing and testament to his ability to write and perform songs that connect with a truly global fanbase. This year’s Global Top 10 really is a ‘who’s who’ of popular music. Each artist has a unique impact on the music industry through the talent and energy they are channeling through their work.”

IFPI’s Top 10 Global Recording Artists of 2017