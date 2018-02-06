Ed Sheeran Adds Eight Dates to North American Stadium Tour

Ed Sheeran has added a final round of shows to his first-ever North American stadium tour. The trek – which begins on August 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California – will now include stops at San Francisco’s AT&T Park (August 21), Detroit’s Ford Field (September 8), Pittsburgh’s PNC Park (September 30), Chicago’s Soldier Field (October 4), Nashville’s Nissan Stadium (October 6), and Milwaukee’s Miller Park (October 23). He also has added second nights added at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA (September 14) and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ (September 21) — the full tour appears below.

Registration for the Fan Presale is currently open, and will close on Thursday, February 8 at 10PM ET. The Fan Presales are set to begin Monday, February 12 at 10AM and run through Thursday, February 15 at 10PM. All registered fans who are verified will have equal access to the presale. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis during the presale window. The general-public on-sales are Friday, February 16th at 10AM (all times local except where noted). Ticket prices for all shows begin at $39.50, with top ticket price no more than $125.

The tour is in support of Sheeran’s third album, “Divide,” which spawned two Grammy wins last Sunday night, Best Pop Vocal Album and, for the song “Shape of Your,” Best Pop Solo Performance.

August

18 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

21 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

25 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

30 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

31 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

September

6 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

8 Detroit, MI Ford Field *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

14 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

15 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

21 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

22 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

27 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

30 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

October

4 Chicago, IL Soldier Field *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

6 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

13 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium

17 Fargo, ND Fargodome

20 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

23 Milwaukee, WI Miller Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

27 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium

31 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

November

3 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

7 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

10 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium