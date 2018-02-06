You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ed Sheeran Adds Eight Dates to North American Stadium Tour

By
Variety Staff

Ed SheeranEd Sheeran in concert at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, USA - 16 Sep 2017
CREDIT: RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran has added a final round of shows to his first-ever North American stadium tour. The trek – which begins on August 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California –  will now include stops at San Francisco’s AT&T Park (August 21), Detroit’s Ford Field (September 8), Pittsburgh’s PNC Park (September 30), Chicago’s Soldier Field (October 4), Nashville’s Nissan Stadium (October 6), and Milwaukee’s Miller Park (October 23). He also has added second nights added at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA (September 14) and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ (September 21) — the full tour appears below.

Registration for the Fan Presale is currently open, and will close on Thursday, February 8 at 10PM ET. The Fan Presales are set to begin Monday, February 12 at 10AM and run through Thursday, February 15 at 10PM. All registered fans who are verified will have equal access to the presale. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis during the presale window. The general-public on-sales are Friday, February 16th at 10AM (all times local except where noted). Ticket prices for all shows begin at $39.50, with top ticket price no more than $125.

The tour is in support of Sheeran’s third album, “Divide,” which spawned two Grammy wins last Sunday night, Best Pop Vocal Album and, for the song “Shape of Your,” Best Pop Solo Performance.

August

18                              Pasadena, CA                                Rose Bowl

21                              San Francisco, CA                         AT&T Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

25                              Seattle, WA                                    CenturyLink Field

30                              Toronto, ON                                   Rogers Centre

31                              Toronto, ON                                   Rogers Centre

 

September

6                                St. Louis, MO                                 Busch Stadium

8                                Detroit, MI                                      Ford Field *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

14                              Foxboro, MA                                 Gillette Stadium *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

15                              Foxboro, MA                                 Gillette Stadium

21                              East Rutherford, NJ                     MetLife Stadium *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

22                              East Rutherford, NJ                     MetLife Stadium

27                              Philadelphia, PA                           Lincoln Financial Field

30                              Pittsburgh, PA                               PNC Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

 

October

4                                Chicago, IL                                       Soldier Field *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

6                                Nashville, TN                                  Nissan Stadium *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

13                              Kansas City, MO                           Arrowhead Stadium

17                              Fargo, ND                                        Fargodome

20                              Minneapolis, MN                         U.S. Bank Stadium

23                              Milwaukee, WI                             Miller Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

27                              Dallas, TX                                         AT&T Stadium

31                              New Orleans, LA                          Mercedes-Benz Superdome

 

November

3                                Houston, TX                                   Minute Maid Park

7                                Tampa, FL                                        Raymond James Stadium

10                              Atlanta, GA                                     Mercedes-Benz Stadium

 

