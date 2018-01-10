East City Management, Home to Alt-J, Brings U.S. Radio and Streaming Promotion In-House

East City Management, the London and New York-based company that represents rock groups Alt-J, the Ting Tings and Wolf Alice, has hired radio veteran Lesley James, former program director of alternative station CD102.5 in Columbus, Ohio, as head of U.S. promotions for radio and streaming.

James’ background includes programming, marketing and sales. She was one of the first radio influencers in the U.S. to give Fitz and the Tantrums, Walk The Moon, Tame Impala, alt-J and Wolf Alice commercial radio airplay. In bringing the promotion effort in-house, East City looks to maximize ” any radio or streaming opportunities for the artists we manage,” said company founder Stephen Taverner in announcing James’ hiring. “Lesley comes with knowledge, superb instinct and an understanding of how to work alongside our U.S. label and media partners,” he added.

Added James: “I’m elated to work with team East City and help take the roster to new heights in America.”

East City Management was founded in London 25 years ago and has an established U.S. subsidiary to further support its interests and those of its artists.