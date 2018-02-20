Eagles Announce More 2018 Tour Dates

The Eagles have added five further dates to their 2018 “An Evening with the Eagles” tour, which kicks off on March 12 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The group added 13 dates to the already announced run in December. New shows have been set for October 9 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and October 12, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, along with dates in Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit.

Tickets for these newly announced concerts go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.com . A full listing of 2018 tour dates can be found below.​ The group will be joined on the tour at certain dates by Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band or James Taylor & His All-Star Band.

The reconfigured group – billed officially as “Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey” – has taken a measured approach to regaining altitude after the death of co-founder Glenn Frey, Deacon’s father, in January of last year, both in terms of timing and filling Frey’s enormous role. Henley is the sole remaining founding member of the group, which he formed with Glenn Frey, guitarist Bernie Leadon and bassist Randy Meisner in 1971. Walsh and Schmit replaced the latter two musicians in 1975 and 1977, respectively.

Variety wrote of the first concert: “If this was a test run for whether a post-Glenn Frey version of the Eagles could pass muster, it augured well on that front, thanks to some smart choices about fill-ins for the late co-frontman. The most obvious live ringer was Frey’s 24-year-old son, Deacon,…looking and sounding spookily like the family patriarch in his most heartthrob-ish post-Troubadour days — and also put on some of the rowdier, earlier songs his father sang….Country great Gill provided as assured a recreation of Frey’s slick soulfulness on ‘Tequila Sunrise,’ ‘Lyin’ Eyes’ and ‘New Kid in Town’ as anyone could.”

Mon Mar 12 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Wed Mar 14 Chicago, IL United Center

Thu Mar 15 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Sun Mar 18 St . Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Mon Mar 19 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center**

Fri Mar 23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sat Mar 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Mon Mar 26 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena**

Sun Apr 08 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Tue Apr 10 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Wed Apr 11 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Sat Apr 14 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

Mon Apr 16 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Tue Apr 17 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Thu Apr 19 Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena

Sat Apr 21 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

Thu May 03 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sat May 05 Portland, OR Moda Center

Tue May 08 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena**

Thu May 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Fri May 11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Mon May 14 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Tue May 15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Thu May 17 Regina, SK Mosaic Stadium

Fri Jun 15 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park (with Chris Stapleton)

Sun Jun 17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Wed Jun 20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sat Jun 23 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium (with Chris Stapleton)

Thu Jun 28 Denver, CO Coors Field (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

Sat Jun 30 Minneapolis, MN Target Field (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

Sat Jul 14 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center**

Sun Jul 15 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Tue Jul 17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Fri Jul 20 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sat Jul 21 Boston, MA TD Garden

Tue Jul 24 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Thu Jul 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park** (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)

Sat Jul 28 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)

Sat Sep 08 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Wed Sep 12 Inglewood, CA The Forum

Fri Sep 14 Inglewood, CA The Forum

Sat Sep 15 Inglewood, CA The Forum

Tue Sep 18 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 20 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park (w/Zac Brown Band and The Doobie Brothers)

Sat Sep 22 San Diego, CA Petco Park (w/Zac Brown Band)

Sat Oct 06 Hartford, CT XL Center

Tue Oct 9 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 12 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sun Oct 14 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Mon Oct 15 Chicago, IL United Center

Thu Oct 18 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center