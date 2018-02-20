You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eagles Announce More 2018 Tour Dates

By
Variety Staff

The Eagles

The Eagles have added five further dates to their 2018 “An Evening with the Eagles” tour, which kicks off on March 12 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The group added 13 dates to the already announced run in December. New shows have been set for October 9 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and October 12, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, along with dates in Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit.

Tickets for these newly announced concerts go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.com.  A full listing of 2018 tour dates can be found below.​ The group will be joined on the tour at certain dates by Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band or James Taylor & His All-Star Band.

The reconfigured group – billed officially as “Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey” – has taken a measured approach to regaining altitude after the death of co-founder Glenn Frey, Deacon’s father, in January of last year, both in terms of timing and filling Frey’s enormous role. Henley is the sole remaining founding member of the group, which he formed with Glenn Frey, guitarist Bernie Leadon and bassist Randy Meisner in 1971. Walsh and Schmit replaced the latter two musicians in 1975 and 1977, respectively.

Variety wrote of the first concert: “If this was a test run for whether a post-Glenn Frey version of the Eagles could pass muster, it augured well on that front, thanks to some smart choices about fill-ins for the late co-frontman. The most obvious live ringer was Frey’s 24-year-old son, Deacon,…looking and sounding spookily like the family patriarch in his most heartthrob-ish post-Troubadour days — and also put on some of the rowdier, earlier songs his father sang….Country great Gill provided as assured a recreation of Frey’s slick soulfulness on ‘Tequila Sunrise,’ ‘Lyin’ Eyes’ and ‘New Kid in Town’ as anyone could.”

Mon Mar 12    Indianapolis, IN          Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Wed Mar 14    Chicago, IL                  United Center
Thu Mar 15     Grand Rapids, MI       Van Andel Arena
Sun Mar 18     St. Louis, MO              Scottrade Center
Mon Mar 19    Kansas City, MO         Sprint Center**
Fri Mar 23       Nashville, TN              Bridgestone Arena
Sat Mar 24      Nashville, TN              Bridgestone Arena
Mon Mar 26    Des Moines, IA            Wells Fargo Arena**
Sun Apr 08     Columbus, OH            Nationwide Arena
Tue Apr 10      Lexington, KY             Rupp Arena
Wed Apr 11     Charlotte, NC              Spectrum Center
Sat Apr 14       Orlando, FL                Camping World Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)
Mon Apr 16     Columbia, SC              Colonial Life Arena
Tue Apr 17      Raleigh, NC                 PNC Arena
Thu Apr 19      Birmingham, AL         BJCC Arena
Sat Apr 21       Miami, FL                   Hard Rock Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)
Thu May 03    Salt Lake City, UT       Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sat May 05      Portland, OR              Moda Center
Tue May 08    Spokane, WA              Spokane Arena**
Thu May 10     Vancouver, BC             Rogers Arena
Fri May 11       Vancouver, BC            Rogers Arena
Mon May 14    Calgary, AB                 Scotiabank Saddledome
Tue May 15     Edmonton, AB            Rogers Place
Thu May 17     Regina, SK                  Mosaic Stadium
Fri Jun 15        Houston, TX               Minute Maid Park (with Chris Stapleton)
Sun Jun 17      Tulsa, OK                    BOK Center
Wed Jun 20    New Orleans, LA        Smoothie King Center
Sat Jun 23       Arlington, TX             AT&T Stadium (with Chris Stapleton)
Thu Jun 28     Denver, CO                 Coors Field (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)
Sat Jun 30       Minneapolis, MN        Target Field (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)
Sat Jul 14        Buffalo, NY                 KeyBank Center**
Sun Jul 15       Toronto, ON               Air Canada Centre
Tue Jul 17       Toronto, ON               Air Canada Centre
Fri Jul 20        Boston, MA                 TD Garden
Sat Jul 21        Boston, MA                 TD Garden
Tue Jul 24       Pittsburgh, PA             PPG Paints Arena
Thu Jul 26       Washington, DC         Nationals Park** (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)
Sat Jul 28        Philadelphia, PA         Citizens Bank Park (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)
Sat Sep 08      Phoenix, AZ                Talking Stick Resort Arena
Wed Sep 12     Inglewood, CA           The Forum
Fri Sep 14        Inglewood, CA           The Forum
Sat Sep 15        Inglewood, CA           The Forum
Tue Sep 18      Sacramento, CA          Golden 1 Center
Thu Sep 20     San Francisco, CA      AT&T Park (w/Zac Brown Band and The Doobie Brothers)
Sat Sep 22       San Diego, CA             Petco Park (w/Zac Brown Band)
Sat Oct 06       Hartford, CT               XL Center
Tue Oct 9        New York, NY             Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 12        Newark, NJ                 Prudential Center
Sun Oct 14       Detroit, MI                  Little Caesars Arena
Mon Oct 15     Chicago, IL                  United Center
Thu Oct 18      Milwaukee, WI           Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Sat Oct 20       Cleveland, OH             Quicken Loans Arena

