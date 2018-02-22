Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and the BRIT Awards: Warner Music Is Having a Very Good Week

Warner Music Group is having an exceptionally good week with Bebe Rexha entering the Top 10, Dua Lipa achieving a major streaming milestone, and a company sweep of the BRIT Awards on Feb. 21.

Warner Bros. artist Dua Lipa won awards for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist at London’s O2 Arena. Back in the U.S., her single “New Rules” reached No. 1 at Top 40 radio and recently surpassed 2 million consumption units, factoring single sales and streaming equivalents.

Not far behind is another female breakout on the WBR roster, Bebe Rexha, whose “Meant To Be,” featuring Florida Georgia Line, has reached more than one million units and was commemorated with a platinum plaque by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In addition, rapper BlocBoy JB sits at No. 3 on the BuzzAngle most consumed songs chart with “Look Alive.”

It’s been three years since the last time Warner Bros. Records had three songs in the Top 10 and marks a strong start for a new executive team, headed by co-chairman Tom Corson.

On the other side of the pond, WMG CEO of recorded music, presided over the BRITS where Warner Music UK nabbed wins for Ed Sheeran (Global Success), Gorillaz (British Group), and Stormzy (British Male Solo Artist and Mastercard British Album of the Year, for “Gang Signs & Prayer”) — spread across Warner Music divisions Atlantic, Parlophone and Warner Bros. in addition to ADA. The six-category sweep follows a strong showing at the Grammy Awards last month, where Bruno Mars took home the top prizes.

Said Lousada: “Artists like Dua, Stormzy, Ed, Liam, Rita and Gorillaz are making hugely popular and influential music that is moving culture and cascading throughout the world. Congratulations to all the winners, nominees and performers, and thank you for making music, and life, more dynamic and exciting.”

Pictured above, left to right: Ali Morreale, Dave Anderson, Norman Wonderly, Mike Sherwood, Phylicia Fant, Larry Mattera, Kirdis Postelle, Dua Lipa, Tom Corson, Laura Swanson, Andrew Berkowitz, Peter Gray, Mark Flaherty

Pictured below: (Front row, left to right) PJ Bloom, Lori Feldman, Mikelle Schwartz, Adam Mersel (Bebe mgr), Peter Gray, Bebe Rexha, Larry Mattera, Tom Corson, Laura Swanson, Norman Wonderly, Jack Yslas; (Back row, left to right) Parker Ulry, Mark Flaherty, Ben Larsen, Dave Anderson, Axel Hyge, Mike Sherwood