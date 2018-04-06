You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Drake Says He’s Dropping a New Song Tonight (Video)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Drake Adult Swim Upfront party
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Adult Swim

During a quick surprise appearance at a Toronto concert by Majid Jordan Thursday night, Drake announced that his new album is nearly finished and he’ll be dropping a new single Friday night.

“The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” Drake told the audience. “I’ve got a new single dropping tomorrow night, too, just in case you got some free time.” He also said he’ll be playing live dates this summer, and talked briefly about how proud he is of Majid Jordan and the “OVO family.”

The MC hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016 or even an extended work since the “More Life” mixtape just over a year ago, but as always he’s been active: He dropped a pair of new songs in January — “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” — and appeared in Migos’ hilariously ’70s-retro video for “Walk It Talk It.” He also premiered several new songs in a surprise appearance at a pop-up party in Memphis.

Even with a standalone release like “God’s Plan,” he’s making waves: The song became only the second in history to rack up 100 million streams in a week (Bauer’s novelty hit “Harlem Shake,” with 103.1 million, still holds the record over Drake’s 101.7 million), and released a video for the song that showed him giving out $1 million to various people and organizations in need.

More Music

  • Drake Adult Swim Upfront party

    Drake Says He’s Dropping a New Song Tonight (Video)

    During a quick surprise appearance at a Toronto concert by Majid Jordan Thursday night, Drake announced that his new album is nearly finished and he’ll be dropping a new single Friday night. “The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” Drake told the audience. “I’ve got a new […]

  • Editorial Use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Paul Geary and Steve Wood Launch Global Artist Management

    During a quick surprise appearance at a Toronto concert by Majid Jordan Thursday night, Drake announced that his new album is nearly finished and he’ll be dropping a new single Friday night. “The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” Drake told the audience. “I’ve got a new […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Film News Roundup: The Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' Set for Re-Release in July

    During a quick surprise appearance at a Toronto concert by Majid Jordan Thursday night, Drake announced that his new album is nearly finished and he’ll be dropping a new single Friday night. “The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” Drake told the audience. “I’ve got a new […]

  • Review: Country Elton John Tribute Album

    Review: Country Elton John Tribute Album Bests Its Pop Counterpart

    During a quick surprise appearance at a Toronto concert by Majid Jordan Thursday night, Drake announced that his new album is nearly finished and he’ll be dropping a new single Friday night. “The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” Drake told the audience. “I’ve got a new […]

  • John Prine Signs With Downtown Music

    John Prine Signs With Downtown Music Publishing

    During a quick surprise appearance at a Toronto concert by Majid Jordan Thursday night, Drake announced that his new album is nearly finished and he’ll be dropping a new single Friday night. “The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” Drake told the audience. “I’ve got a new […]

  • sonos

    Sonos Gets Ready for an IPO (EXCLUSIVE)

    During a quick surprise appearance at a Toronto concert by Majid Jordan Thursday night, Drake announced that his new album is nearly finished and he’ll be dropping a new single Friday night. “The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” Drake told the audience. “I’ve got a new […]

  • Ed Sheeran Shape of You

    Ed Sheeran to Receive Artist of the Year Award at Music Biz 2018 Conference

    During a quick surprise appearance at a Toronto concert by Majid Jordan Thursday night, Drake announced that his new album is nearly finished and he’ll be dropping a new single Friday night. “The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” Drake told the audience. “I’ve got a new […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad