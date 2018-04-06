Drake Says He’s Dropping a New Song Tonight (Video)

During a quick surprise appearance at a Toronto concert by Majid Jordan Thursday night, Drake announced that his new album is nearly finished and he’ll be dropping a new single Friday night.

“The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” Drake told the audience. “I’ve got a new single dropping tomorrow night, too, just in case you got some free time.” He also said he’ll be playing live dates this summer, and talked briefly about how proud he is of Majid Jordan and the “OVO family.”

The MC hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016 or even an extended work since the “More Life” mixtape just over a year ago, but as always he’s been active: He dropped a pair of new songs in January — “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” — and appeared in Migos’ hilariously ’70s-retro video for “Walk It Talk It.” He also premiered several new songs in a surprise appearance at a pop-up party in Memphis.

Even with a standalone release like “God’s Plan,” he’s making waves: The song became only the second in history to rack up 100 million streams in a week (Bauer’s novelty hit “Harlem Shake,” with 103.1 million, still holds the record over Drake’s 101.7 million), and released a video for the song that showed him giving out $1 million to various people and organizations in need.