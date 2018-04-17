Drake Reveals New Album’s Title and Release Date

Drake teased his new album via a series of Instagram posts (pasted below) starting Monday and carrying into Tuesday afternoon: Judging by the posts, the album is called “Scorpion,” it’s due in June, and as usual it was executive produced by his longtime collaborators Noah “40” Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib.

The MC dropped a new song and video earlier this month, a Lauryn Hill-sampling smooth groove called “Nice for What.” Drake announced the single was coming during a quick surprise appearance at a Toronto concert by Majid Jordan on April 5, adding that his new album is nearly finished.

“The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” Drake told the audience. “I’ve got a new single dropping tomorrow night, too, just in case you got some free time.” He also said he’ll be playing live dates this summer, and talked briefly about how proud he is of Majid Jordan and the “OVO family.”

The MC hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016 or even an extended work since the “More Life” mixtape just over a year ago, but as always he’s been active: He dropped a pair of new songs in January — “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” — and appeared in Migos’ hilariously ’70s-retro video for “Walk It Talk It.” He also premiered several new songs in a surprise appearance at a pop-up party in Memphis.

