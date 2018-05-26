Drake, Pusha T, Kanye West Feud Escalates With ‘Duppy’ Diss Track, Tweets

"Tell 'Ye we got an invoice comin' to you / Considering we just sold another 20 for you."

Drake Billboard Music Awards Nominations
CREDIT: EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Pusha T’s new album “DAYTONA” was released today and the seven-track Kanye West-produced effort is getting quite the reaction — not all of it positive.

In response to the track “Infrared,” in which Pusha T raps, “The game’s f—ed up” and references “Quentin,” aka ghostwriter Quentin Miller, who has worked with Drake in the past (“It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin”), Drake released his own freestyle called “Duppy” and slaps back: “So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of Vs / What do you really think of the n—- that’s making your beats?” Drake goes on to call out West directly, crediting himself for promoting “DAYTONA” — “Tell ‘Ye we got an invoice comin’ to you / Considering we just sold another 20 for you.” The diss track was accompanied by a fake invoice for $100,000.

Both Drake and Pusha T are signed to Universal Music Group labels — the former to Cash Money/Republic and the latter to Def Jam — but that doesn’t stop the Toronto rapper from name-checking Def Jam EVP Steven Victor, who also manages Pusha T and looks over G.O.O.D. Music. Says Drake: “Let Steven talk streamin’ and Shazam numbers” and “You’re not even top 5 as far as your label talent goes.”

The feud was first ignited with a 2016 Drake track called “Two Birds, One Stone,” in which the rapper mocks Pusha’s drug-dealing past — “But really it’s you with all the drug dealer stories / That’s gotta stop, though / You made a couple chops and now you think you Chapo / If you ask me though, you ain’t lining the trunk with kilos.” In “Duppy,” Drake circles back to that theme, rapping: “You might’ve sold some college kids some Nikes and Mercedes / But you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the ’80s.”

Acknowledging the spat, Pusha later tweeted to “send the invoice for the extra 20.” Drake obliged with the below:

