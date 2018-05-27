Drake-Pusha-T Feud Gets Uglier, as Kim Kardashian Goes on Twitter Rampage Defending Kanye West

What better way to spend a holiday weekend than a Twitter feud over a diss track apparently so powerful that it ultimately sucks in a Kardashian and a non-profit organization? That’s exactly what’s played out over the past 36 hours as the Drake/Pusha-T drama that began with Pusha’s new track “Infared” from his Kanye West-helmed new album “Daytona”) and escalated with Drake’s response, “Duppy Freestyle.” Recap that drama here, then fast-forward to Saturday, when veteran Chicago rapper and occasional West collaborator Rhymefest got involved. Rhymefest cofounded Donda’s House, a nonprofit youth organization he launched with West in their hometown of Chicago; it is named after West’s late mother, who died of a heart attack in 2007 after a botched plastic surgery operation.

Rhymefest used one of Drake’s lines mentioning West — “Tell ’Ye we got an invoice comin’ to you/ Considering we just sold another 20 for you” — as a reason to tweet at Drake, asking him to help Donda’s house in assisting “the part of Chicago Kanye has abandoned!”

I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Into the fray jumped West’s wife Kim Kardashian, who broke a long string of tweets about her makeup line to go after Rhymefest, attacking everything from his work with the non-profit (“Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation”) to his “sub par beats” to “over-[leveraging] Kanye’s name” to his shoes (“U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s”).

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

She said she will remove Rhymefest from the foundation — “You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run!” — and then apologized to her 60 million followers “for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is.”

Rhymefest responded with a statement to Kardashian saying “I spoke to your husband about peace, and balance, as well as about the work that we have been doing in Chicago regarding Donda’s House. He was more interested in his record.” Another statement then followed, in which the organization said will continue but will “no longer use the name Donda’s House Inc. This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her family rung the organization, has brought us to this decision.”

All that — from one diss track. On Saturday night Drake dropped a new song called “I’m Upset” that, despite its title, seems unrelated to the feud. As of Sunday morning, Kardashian was back to tweeting about KKW Beauty’s Memorial Day sale and Kanye had yet to weigh in, but smart money says he’s currently revising the lyrics to at least one song on his forthcoming seven-track album, due Friday, to address it.