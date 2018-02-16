You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Drake Gives Away $1 Million to Miami Community in ‘God’s Plan’ Video

Drake may be from “The Six,” but in his latest video, he’s giving back to the 305.

In the video for “God’s Plan,” released Friday, the rapper gives away almost $1 million to the Miami community, with the introduction announcing, “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label…”

Throughout the video, Drake can be seen giving out a $50,000 scholarship to a University of Miami student, $50,000 to a women’s shelter, $50,000 to a youth center, $25,000 to after-school programs, $20,000 to the Miami Fire Department, and $10,000 to UM’s school of music. In addition to the significant donations, he donates new cars to Miami families and hands out stacks of cash to a few mothers and their children, telling them, “We’re nothing without our mothers, so thank you.”

The rapper even walks into a grocery store and announces, “Anything you guys want in the store is free, you can have whatever you guys want,” as customers fill up their carts, and took kids on a mall shopping spree.

On Thursday, Drake teased the video with an Instagram post and called it “the most important thing I have ever done in my career.”

