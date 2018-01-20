Drake Drops Two New Songs: ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘Diplomatic Immunity’ (Listen)

Late Friday Dake dropped this first new music since the March 2017 “More Life” playlist, releasing two new songs — “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” — under the title “Scary Hours.” He announced the songs barely an hour before they dropped.

The uptempo “God’s Plan,” produced by Cardo, Boi-1da and Yex, has an easy groove and a simple melody and lyrics — “God’s plan, God’s plan/ I hold back, sometimes I won’t/ I feel good, sometimes I don’t.”

“Diplomatic Immunity” is darker, with Drake delivering perils-of-fame lines and bragging over a snaky beat, at times recalling mid-period OutKast.

“I refuse to comply with regulations, I listen to heavy metal for meditation, no silence

Like Sanders on the Detroit Lions

Get a run around and I’ll bury you where they won’t find you

Motor City Casino, I’m at the cage with my old license

They tell me “don’t worry, I got your money” like Osirus.”

Later in the song he raps:

“I be walkin’ around the Six, like I invented it, boy

Yeah, who am I? The do or die, the one with the fewest lies

And the truest ties, they try to compare us but

Like a job straight out of high school

There’s no you and I.”

The rapper has accumulated a crop of new material over the past few months. Several tracks leaked late in December, and he made a surprise appearance at a pop-up party in Memphis last week premiering a few new songs.

Hear the songs below: