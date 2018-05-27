Drake Drops New Song, ‘I’m Upset,’ Thankfully Unrelated to Feud With Kanye West and Pusha-T (Listen)

Drake dropped a new song called “I’m Upset” from his forthcoming album “Scorpion” Saturday night that, despite its title, is apparently not related to his online feud with Pusha-T and Kanye West.

To recap, that imbroglio began Friday with Pusha’s track “Infrared,” in which he raps, “The game’s f—ed up” and references “Quentin,” aka ghostwriter Quentin Miller, who has worked with Drake in the past (“It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin”), Drake released his own freestyle called “Duppy” and slaps back: “So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of Vs / What do you really think of the n—- that’s making your beats?” Drake goes on to call out West directly, crediting himself for promoting “Daytona” — “Tell ‘Ye we got an invoice comin’ to you / Considering we just sold another 20 for you.” The diss track was accompanied by a fake invoice for $100,000.

The feud carried on without him, West or Pusha-T; read about it here.

“I’m Upset” apparently has nothing to do with any of that, as Drake suggested in his Instagram post announcing the song, saying “Anyways …. back to this album … new single out now!” Listen to it below.

“I’m upset / Hundred thousand on my head, it’s disrespect / So offended that I had to double check … Every month, I’m supposed to pay her bills and get her what she wants? / I still got seven years of doing what I want / My dad still got child support from 1991,” he raps.

“I’m Upset” is Drake’s second official single from his forthcoming album “Scorpion,” due next month.