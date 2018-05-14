Drake Announces North American Tour With Migos

This morning Drake announced the awesomely named “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” that will see him joined by Atlanta trio Migos for a 41-date, continent-spanning North American tour that will carry on for the better part of four months. (Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.)
Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date outing will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City, UT and visit cities across the U.S. and Canada including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Miami, Vancouver, and many more.
On it, fans can probably expect to see the two acts team up for some kind of re-enactment of the brilliant “Soul Train”-themed video for their collaborative song “Walk It and Talk It,” from Migos’ latest album “Culture II.”
The tour launches a month after the June 28 release of Drake’s fifth full-length album, “Scorpion,” which is preceded by the singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.” His latest mixtape, “More Life,” dropped in March of last year.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 15 at 10am through Thursday, May 17 at 10pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18 at Ticketmaster.com.
|AUBREY AND THE THREE AMIGOS TOUR DATES
|Thu Jul 26
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Sat Jul 28
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Tue Jul 31
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|Wed Aug 01
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Fri Aug 10
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|Sat Aug 11
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|Tue Aug 14
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Fri Aug 17
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Sat Aug 18
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Fri Aug 24
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Sat Aug 25
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Thu Aug 30
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Fri Aug 31
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Tue Sep 04
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Fri Sep 07
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Sat Sep 08
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Wed Sep 12
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Thu Sep 13
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Sat Sep 15
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Tue Sep 18
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Fri Sep 21
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Sat Sep 22
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Mon Sept 24
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Wed Sep 26
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Sat Sep 29
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Sun Sep 30
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Fri Oct 05
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|Sat Oct 06
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|Mon Oct 08
|Phoenix, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Fri Oct 12
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Sat Oct 13
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Tue Oct 16
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Wed Oct 17
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Fri Oct 26
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|Sat Oct 27
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|Thu Nov 01
|Seattle, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Sat Nov 03
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Sun Nov 04
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Tue Nov 06
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|Fri Nov 16
|Atlanta, GA
|Philips Arena
|Sat Nov 17
|Atlanta, GA
|Philips Arena