Drake Announces North American Tour With Migos

This morning Drake announced the awesomely named “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” that will see him joined by Atlanta trio Migos for a 41-date, continent-spanning North American tour that will carry on for the better part of four months. (Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.)

Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date outing will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City, UT and visit cities across the U.S. and Canada including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Miami, Vancouver, and many more.

On it, fans can probably expect to see the two acts team up for some kind of re-enactment of the brilliant “Soul Train”-themed video for their collaborative song “Walk It and Talk It,” from Migos’ latest album “Culture II.”

The tour launches a month after the June 28 release of Drake’s fifth full-length album, “Scorpion,” which is preceded by the singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.” His latest mixtape, “More Life,” dropped in March of last year.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 15 at 10am through Thursday, May 17 at 10pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18 at Ticketmaster.com.

Related Canadian Music Week: Toronto Producers and Beat-Makers to Know Canadian Music Week: How Toronto Became Hip-Hop's Multicultural Nerve Center