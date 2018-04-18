Five Fun Facts About Doug Davis’ Ollie, Music’s Top Dog

In most ways, Oliver Oz Davis is like any other dog. The 12-year-old long-haired Chihuahua, nicknamed “Ollie,” enjoys lounging in the sun, playtime with human companions and scampering around the Manhattan-based law firm of his owner, entertainment and sports attorney Doug Davis. But Ollie’s life is far from games of fetch and kibble. Here are five fun facts about him:

1. He was born on Halloween. “We celebrate Halloween as Ollieween,” says Davis. “He puts on his birthday outfits every year and we dress him up and have a party for him at the office.”

2. He’s the official pet mascot of the Davis Firm, with an office plaque that reads ‘Director of Barketing.’ “He just became a presence that I think made the people who work around the office happy,” says Davis. “Personally he keeps me calmer. Not that I have quick fuse — I don’t. But, if I ever found myself getting excited on the phone and maybe prone to yell at somebody he’d look at me strange and I thought well, why would I raise my voice? He keeps me in check. No matter how punk a rocker is or how hard a rapper is or how macho an athlete is, when they come into the office and see Ollie they always tell me how much they love him.”

3. Ollie accompanied Davis to the hospital during his treatment for cancer. “We smuggled him into the hospital,” says Davis. “It was about having a real bond with someone who is in tune with your non-verbal cues. Therapy dogs, personal dogs — they know when to give us comfort. We’ve been inseparable ever since.”

4. He’s inspired Davis to become active in rescue animal philanthropies such as the ASPCA, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Humane Society. “Ollie’s not a rescue,” says Davis. “At the time when I got him I don’t think I was as aware as I am now, and through my love and devotion to him I certainly have learned a significant amount about the plight of rescue animals and the 5,000 a day that are killed in shelters around America. Through him I have learned that I would never again acquire a dog through a breeder. He taught me the right way to live and love a dog.”

5. Ollie attended Clive Davis’ 2017 pre-Grammy gala: “We’ve got photos of his press badge.”