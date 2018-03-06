WME Signs Dolly Parton

WME has signed country music legend Dolly Parton to a North American deal, the agency announced today (March 6).

WME’s Nashville office is co-headed by Greg Oswald, who commented: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Dolly Parton. She is the definition of an icon. When we approached her team about the opportunity to represent Dolly, it became clear that this was an ideal marriage given her business aspirations and our capabilities across the WME network. We look forward to helping her build upon her success across multiple platforms.”

Added Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell: “We believe that WME is uniquely positioned to help elevate Dolly and her brand at this wonderful stage in her career. WME has a vast global network in the entertainment market, especially in the areas that we have strategically identified as priority such as licensing and unique commercial and touring opportunities.”

Parton has had a record 25 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country charts, less than a quarter of the 110 career-charting singles she has released. Parton has won 7 Grammys and was awarded the National Medal of Arts, among other accolades.

In non-music sectors, Parton has also made an impact, opening her own theme park, Dollywood, in 1986, and launching the philanthropic Dollywood Foundation. A noted actress, Parton co-starred in the 1980 comedy “9 to 5,” which has since been adapted for Broadway and will soon launch a modern-day sequel, it’s been reported.