Dixie Chicks Sign With Ian Montone and Rick Yorn for Management

The Dixie Chicks have landed new management, signing with Ian Montone and Rick Yorn at Monotone/LBI Entertainment, Variety has confirmed following a report on Hits. The trio was previously represented by Simon Renshaw, who, in March, announced his retirement after 43 years in the music business. Renshaw had worked with the group since 1995.

The Monotone/LBI roster includes Jack White, the Shins, Vampire Weekend and LCD Soundsystem and, with Yorn, Jamie Foxx, among others.

In recent weeks, the Dixie Chicks, whose members include Natalie Maines, Emily Robison and Martie Maguire, had met with several high-profile music managers. Among them: Scooter Braun, whose SB Projects represents Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Zac Brown Band.

The Dixie Chicks have not released an album since “Taking the Long Way” and its single “Not Ready to Make Nice” had the group sweeping the Grammys’ Album, Record and Song of the Year categories in 2007. The speculation has been that a new manager might try to convince the Chicks to re-enter the studio after a 12-year layoff (recently, member Maines has hinted on social media that new music was coming “soon”). Their 2016-17 comeback tour, their first full global trek after a decade of being mostly inactive, proved a significant market still exists for the trio, playing to an estimated 800,000 fans over the course of just over 80 dates.