Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

SiriusXM announced today that Grammy-winning producer and DJ Diplo will launch his own radio channel, Diplo’s Revolution, exclusively on the network.

According to a press release, the channel, which will launch on Thursday, March 22, will feature “global rhythmic music hand-selected by Diplo,” as well as regular original shows hosted by him, Dillon Francis and Major Lazer members Jillionaire and Walshy Fire.

The channel will air live festival coverage from electronic music festivals around the world including Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas and more. IIt will also include songs from his solo projects, Major Lazer, Jack Ü and further upcoming collaborations.

The channel will launch with a special live performance from the Faena Theater in Miami Beach on Thursday, March 22 at 9:00 pm ET. This performance, exclusive for SiriusXM subscribers, will feature DJ sets from Diplo and friends, and will air live on Diplo’s Revolution, on SiriusXM channel 52 and through the SiriusXM app.

“I’m so stoked to be starting my own channel with SiriusXM. Back in 2012 I had a show with them called ‘Blow Your Head,’ and it’s awesome to be back in the family launching this project together. I’m excited to share my favorite music from all over the world, and can’t wait to have tons of friends on to do the same,” said Diplo.

“It’s exciting to have Diplo as part of the SiriusXM family. I have no doubt that Diplo’s Revolution will quickly become a listener favorite among our already popular dance channels, especially given his work as not only a solo artist but as part of Jack Ü and Major Lazer,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. “A well-respected producer, tastemaker, DJ, writer and performer, Diplo will share his singular point of view with SiriusXM listeners, exposing them to the most important dance music from around the globe.”

Diplo will host a weekly music show, “Records on Records,” on Diplo’s Revolution that will air on Fridays at 7:00 pm ET. Additionally, Diplo will also host a monthly show, “Diplo’s Wavelength,” based on the cultures and music he discovers while touring the world. It will air the first Friday of every month.

Since he burst into the mainstream with his work on M.I.A.’s “Arular” album in 2004, Diplo has become one of the world’s major producers and DJs, working as a solo act and with Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, as one half of Jack Ü with Skrillex and as one third of Major Lazer.

The channel joins others created by SiriusXM with major artists, including Eminem’s Shade 45, Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Radio, The Beatles Channel, Jimmy Buffett’s Radio Margaritaville, Garth Brooks’ The Garth Channel, Willie Nelson’s Willie’s Roadhouse, Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Radio, Tom Petty Radio, Pearl Jam Radio, B.B. King’s Bluesville, Elvis Radio, Siriusly Sinatra, and Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzy’s Boneyard.