Destiny’s Child Reunites with Beyonce at Coachella

Beyonce got the band back together on Saturday night.

On the group’s 20th anniversary, Destiny’s Child reunited for a special performance during Beyonce Knowles’ headlining set at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

The R&B trio, featuring Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, last performed together during the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show.

Their Coachella set included three numbers: “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.”

Beyonce’s epic desert performance, which featured over 100 dancers and a drumline, also saw a cameo from husband Jay-Z.

Watch the performance bel0w: