Destiny’s Child Reunites with Beyonce at Coachella

By
Variety Staff

Coachella Destiny's Child Beyonce
CREDIT: Coachella

Beyonce got the band back together on Saturday night.

On the group’s 20th anniversary, Destiny’s Child reunited for a special performance during Beyonce Knowles’ headlining set at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

The R&B trio, featuring Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, last performed together during the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show.

Their Coachella set included three numbers: “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.”

Beyonce’s epic desert performance, which featured over 100 dancers and a drumline, also saw a cameo from husband Jay-Z.

Watch the performance bel0w:

 

 

  Coachella Destiny's Child Beyonce

    Destiny's Child Reunites with Beyonce at Coachella

  IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT -

    Watch Beyonce Perform Live at Coachella 2018

  Howard Stern

    Howard Stern Inducts Bon Jovi Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: 'Eat Sh--, Bob Dylan'

  Chris Cornell

    Chris Cornell to Be Honored During Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

  Bon Jovi Day is declared by

    New Jersey Governor Declares April 14 'Bon Jovi Day' in Garden State

  Coachella Day 1: The Weeknd Gets

    Coachella Day 1: The Weeknd Gets Moody, SZA Charms, St. Vincent Mesmerizes

