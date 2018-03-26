Desmond Child to Receive ASCAP Founders Honor at 2018 Pop Music Awards

Desmond Child will receive the ASCAP Founders Award at the performance rights organization’s annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards, to be held in Beverly Hills on April 23. The songwriter’s credits include Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” and “You Give Love A Bad Name,” Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” among other hits.

In addition, Lana Del Rey will be recognized with the Global Impact Award and Portugal. The Man will receive the Vanguard Award.

Said ASCAP President Paul Williams of Childs: “Desmond is one of the most respected and successful songwriters in the world. His unique ability to capture the essence of our lives through song — whether we’re livin’ la vida loca or livin’ on a prayer — is simply unequaled. We are honored to present Desmond with the ASCAP Founders Award in recognition of his towering achievements. With #1 hits spanning five decades now, Desmond surely has many more milestones still to come.”

Added longtime collaborator Jon Bon Jovi: “The Desmond you don’t know about is the one who not only taught me the next level of songwriting but so many of the true aspects of friendship: truth, honor, and loyalty.”

An autobiography by Childs, co-written by David Rits and called “Livin’ on a Prayer: Big Songs Big Life,” is scheduled for release in the fall.

The ASCAP Founders Award recognized “pioneering ASCAP songwriters who made exceptional contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their creative community.” Past recipients including Sir Paul McCartney, Burt Bacharach, Hal David, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, James Taylor, Smokey Robinson, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler & Joe Perry, Billy Joel, Neil Young, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagan and Walter Becker, Carly Simon and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, among others.

ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers represents 650,000 members and more

than 11.5 million copyrighted works.