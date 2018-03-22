Def Jam Elevates Three Promotion Executives

Def Jam Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wiki Commons

Def Jam announced the promotions of three key executives: Nicki Farag, a 15-year veteran of the label,  has been upped to executive VP, Promotion and head of the department; Noah Sheer, described as a “key cultural flag-bearer for the legendary brand,” was promoted to executive VP, Rhythm & Lifestyle Promotion; and Keith Rothschild was named senior VP, Promotion.

The announcement was made today by Paul Rosenberg,

Among their collective credits were radio hits by Logic (“1-800-273-8255”), Alessia Cara (“Scars To Your Beautiful”), and Big Sean (“Bounce Back”).

“I am delighted to announce the promotions of Nicki, Noah and Keith,” said Paul Rosenberg, chairman & CEO of Def Jam Recordings. “In the short time we’ve worked together, I have come to know them as passionate, dedicated, energetic, top-notch executives. Their promotions are well-deserved and well-earned; and we are especially proud of Nicki’s new title and its historic significance to the label.”

Speaking to Variety, Farag calls her new title, “a big f—in’ deal. … And a huge [personal] milestone.”

 

